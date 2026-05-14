How Integrated CNC Lathe Roll Marking Systems Help Manufacturers Eliminate Secondary Operations and Reduce Cycle Time

High quality CNC roll marking attachments

Application of CNC roll marking attachments

Columbia Marking Tools explains how integrated CNC roll marking eliminates secondary operations, reducing cycle time and handling.

At CMT, we are part of the solution—our integrated CNC roll markers eliminate secondary operations, reduce part handling, and improve cycle time without added equipment or labor.”
— President Michelle Krembel
CHESTERFIELD TWP., MI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to reduce cycle time, improve throughput, and eliminate unnecessary production steps – it is the key goal of every single great manufacturer. One silent process that often slows production is moving parts from the CNC lathe to a separate engraving or marking station. Unfortunately, this simple process can add time and cost through extra handling and processes.

Columbia Marking Tools has advanced CNC Automatic Roll Marking Attachments that allow manufacturers to mark parts directly inside the CNC turning operation – eliminating the silent costly issue. By combining machining and marking into one cycle, shops can reduce handling, eliminate secondary operations, and improve overall production efficiency.

Unlike traditional engraving, which cuts each character into the material one line at a time, roll marking uses a rolling die to create a deep, permanent impression while the part rotates in the lathe. This process is significantly faster than engraving and produces clean, highly readable marks with less spindle time and reduced tool wear.

CMT’s R800 CNC Roll Marking Attachment and R900 CNC Roll Marking Attachment are designed for direct integration into CNC lathes and machining. The system uses roll dies or interchangeable type holders to mark the outer diameter of the workpiece during the machining cycle.

The R800 features a standard supported die arrangement suitable for many CNC applications. The R900 is designed for marking close to the collet face where clearance is limited, making it ideal for compact parts and tight machining setups.

Integrating marking directly into the CNC cycle helps manufacturers reduce operator handling, minimize part movement between departments, and lower work-in-process inventory. For high-volume production environments, eliminating a separate marking process can lead to significant productivity improvements without adding additional equipment or labor.

Roll marking also supports lean manufacturing and automated CNC cells by simplifying part flow and helping maintain consistent traceability marks throughout production.

Permanent part identification remains essential across automotive, aerospace, fittings, and industrial manufacturing applications for traceability, heat codes, serialization, and compliance requirements. Roll marking produces durable impressions that remain visible even after coating or finishing processes.
For manufacturers looking to improve output from existing CNC equipment, integrated roll marking provides a simple and efficient way to combine machining and permanent marking into one operation.

For more information on CNC Roll Marking systems and technical resources, visit Columbia Marking Tools.

Michelle Krembel
Columbia Marking Tools
+1 586-634-2920
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CMT CNC Roll Marking

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How Integrated CNC Lathe Roll Marking Systems Help Manufacturers Eliminate Secondary Operations and Reduce Cycle Time

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Michelle Krembel
Columbia Marking Tools
+1 586-634-2920
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Columbia Marking Tools
27430 Luckino Dr
Chesterfield Twp, Michigan, 48047
United States
+1 586-949-8400
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Columbia Marking Tools is a U.S. manufacturer of direct part marking (DPM) tools and industrial traceability solutions serving manufacturers worldwide. With decades of experience in permanent identification, Columbia designs and produces Made-in-USA marking tools, machinery, and custom tooling engineered for reliability in demanding production environments. Columbia’s product portfolio includes air impact and dot-peen indentation markers, scribe marking systems, roll and press marking tools, and industrial laser marking solutions. These technologies support permanent marking of metals and engineered materials with serial numbers, logos, text, and 2D DataMatrix codes used for part traceability, quality control, and regulatory compliance. Industries served include automotive, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, rail, medical manufacturing, and general industrial production, where durability, consistency, and long-term readability are critical. Columbia’s marking systems are designed to integrate seamlessly into manual workstations, automated production lines, robotic cells, and vision-based inspection systems. A core strength of Columbia Marking Tools is its ability to customize tooling and systems to meet unique customer requirements—adjusting character size, marking depth, tooling configuration, fonts, and system integration to ensure reliable performance across a wide range of applications. Through continuous product development and domestic manufacturing, Columbia Marking Tools remains committed to providing rugged, precision marking solutions that support modern industrial traceability programs and long-term part identification.

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