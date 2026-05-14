A Powerful Story of Friendship, Love, and Loss Living Next Door to Alice by David A. Hare

Living Next Door to Alice by David Alan Hare

United Kingdom 15th April, 2026

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --A deeply moving and emotionally rich novel, Living Next Door to Alice by David A. Hare invites readers into a poignant journey of childhood innocence, lifelong friendship, and the complexities of love, ambition, and human vulnerability.Set against the backdrop of rural life and spanning years of personal growth and change, the story follows Jim, whose life is forever altered when new neighbours move in — including the enigmatic and unforgettable Alice. What begins as a simple childhood connection evolves into a profound and complicated relationship shaped by dreams, loss, and the realities of adulthood.At its heart, the novel explores themes of:• Love and longing• Mental health and emotional struggle• Ambition and identity• Grief, resilience, and healingThrough richly detailed storytelling, Hare captures the beauty of ordinary moments while navigating the deeper emotional currents that define human experience. The narrative balances warmth, humour, and heartbreak, creating a story that resonates long after the final page.Drawing from vivid character development and authentic emotional depth, Living Next Door to Alice is a compelling read for those who appreciate characterdriven fiction, reflective storytelling, and emotionally grounded narratives.About the AuthorDavid A. Hare brings a wealth of life experience to his writing, having worked across diverse fields including horticulture, education, and mental health nursing. His professional and personal journey deeply informs his storytelling, particularly his insight into human behaviour, relationships, and resilience.AvailabilityLiving Next Door to Alice will be available in:• Paperback• Hardcover• E-bookAvailable through major online retailers, including Amazon, and global distribution platforms.Living Next Door to Alice is more than a story — it is a reflection on life’s defining moments and the relationships that shape who we become.

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