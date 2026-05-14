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The Business Research Company's The Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market is Projected to Grow to $1.66 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $1.67 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The catheter-associated urinary tract infections treatment market is experiencing steady development as healthcare systems worldwide focus on improving patient care and infection control. With increasing awareness and advances in treatment methods, this market is set to witness continued growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the main factors influencing expansion, key regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market

The market for catheter-associated urinary tract infections treatment has shown significant growth recently, with its size expected to rise from $1.26 billion in 2025 to $1.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This increase during the historical period is largely driven by the rising prevalence of catheter-associated infections, higher patient volumes in hospitals and clinics, widespread use of antibiotics, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about infection prevention measures. Looking ahead, the market is predicted to expand even further, reaching $1.67 billion by 2030, supported by a CAGR of 5.9%. This forecasted growth is fueled by factors such as greater adoption of urinary catheter coatings, an increase in the use of probiotics and immunotherapy, rising demand for personalized treatment plans, the growth of online drug delivery and telehealth services, and heightened emphasis on preventive care and early interventions.

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Understanding Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infection Treatment

Treatment of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) involves clinical strategies aimed at eradicating infections that occur in patients with indwelling urinary catheters. The approach focuses on eliminating the infection, easing symptoms, and preventing further complications. Common practices include timely catheter removal or replacement when feasible, administering appropriate antimicrobial therapies based on clinical evaluations and urine culture results, and providing supportive care. Additionally, treatment addresses underlying risk factors to minimize the chance of infection recurrence in patients.

Primary Drivers That Are Accelerating Growth in the Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market

One of the key factors driving the catheter-associated urinary tract infections treatment market is the increasing rate of hospital-acquired infections. These infections develop during hospital stays and were neither present nor incubating at the time of admission. The rise in such infections is largely attributed to antimicrobial resistance, which enables pathogens to evade standard treatments and spread more readily within healthcare facilities. Effective treatment of catheter-associated infections plays a crucial role in reducing hospital-acquired infections by preventing and managing infections related to indwelling catheters. This not only enhances patient safety but also reduces complications associated with healthcare settings. For example, in May 2024, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported that nearly 4.3 million patients contracted at least one healthcare-acquired infection annually in hospitals across the European Union and European Economic Area during 2022 and 2023, highlighting the critical need for improved infection control.

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Impact of the Growing Geriatric Population on Market Expansion

The expanding elderly population is another significant factor propelling the catheter-associated urinary tract infections treatment market. Older adults, generally those aged 65 and above, often require specialized healthcare due to age-related physical, cognitive, and functional changes. Advances in healthcare, nutrition, and living conditions have increased life expectancy, resulting in a higher proportion of older individuals worldwide. This demographic shift drives demand for age-specific healthcare solutions, including treatments that reduce infection-related complications and improve urinary health and overall quality of life. For instance, data released in July 2024 by the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library shows that in 2022, the UK had 12.7 million people aged 65 or older—making up 19% of the population—with projections to grow to 22.1 million by 2072, comprising 27% of the total population. Such trends underscore the growing need for effective CAUTI treatments tailored to the geriatric population.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the catheter-associated urinary tract infections treatment market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is set to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and regional opportunities.

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