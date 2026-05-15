ShopView Launches Integrated Payments Platform for Heavy-Duty Repair Shops

New in-platform payment solution lets diesel, truck, trailer, & fleet repair shops accept credit card, ACH and fleet billing payments directly from work orders

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShopView , the heavy-duty repair shop management platform built by former shop owners, officially announced the launch of Payments , an integrated payment processing solution built directly into its software. The new feature allows diesel, truck, trailer, and heavy equipment repair shops to accept credit card, ACH, and fleet billing payments without leaving the platform, eliminating the manual reconciliation work that has historically slowed cash flow in the heavy-duty repair industry.Payments addresses a long-standing pain point for independent repair shops, the gap between completing a job and getting paid. Traditional setups force shops to juggle three disconnected tools: their shop management software, a separate payment processor, and QuickBooks. The result is double entry, delayed deposits, and reconciliation errors. Working capital gets tied up for weeks.With Payments, every transaction flows directly from work order to invoice to deposit. Card and ACH payments are processed inside ShopView, mapped automatically to the correct customer and job, and synced to QuickBooks along with deposits, fees, and refunds. Shops accept all major credit cards with transparent per-transaction pricing and ACH bank transfers for larger fleet payments at lower fees."Heavy-duty shops have been stuck running payments through three or four disconnected tools, and every one of them adds friction between finishing a job and getting paid," said Fabian Bonjean, Co-Founder of ShopView.The launch is the latest step in ShopView's strategy of building purpose-fit tools for the heavy-duty market rather than retrofitting general-purpose auto repair or retail payment systems. Unlike consumer-focused payment processors, Payments is designed around fleet billing workflows, including direct fleet account invoicing, integrated approval tracking, and customer portal access for self-service payments.Independent customer reviews on G2 and Capterra both rate ShopView 5.0 out of 5.0 stars, with 30 and 24 verified reviews respectively. Customers consistently cite ease of use, speed, and the platform's deep heavy-duty industry fit as primary reasons for switching from competitors.Foothills Group, a Canadian heavy-duty repair operation that previously consolidated four legacy systems onto ShopView, doubled revenue over two years on the platform and reported $15,000+ in additional monthly revenue tied to faster invoicing and improved billing accuracy.Payments is available immediately to all ShopView users. Existing users can activate the feature from inside their account, while new shops can start a free trial with no contract or credit card required.For more information, visit https://shopview.com/ About ShopViewShopView is a heavy-duty repair shop management platform built by former shop owners with 20+ years of collective industry experience. Designed specifically for diesel, truck, trailer, heavy equipment, fleet, and mobile repair operations, ShopView helps independent shops grow revenue by 20%+ through faster work orders, accurate technician time tracking, integrated inventory management, and now, built-in payment processing. ShopView serves shops with 3 to 50+ technicians across North America and holds perfect 5.0-star ratings on G2 and Capterra.

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