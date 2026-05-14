Balzan and Medler win the opening round of the Italian GT Championship

Alessandro Balzan and Dylan Medler Italian GT May 2026 Alessandro Balzan and Dylan Medler Italian GT Podium May 2026

Alessandro Balzan and Dylan Medler prevail at the Misano World Circuit, the Endurance series season of the Italian Gran Turismo Championship

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the rain-soaked asphalt of the Misano World Circuit, the Endurance Series season of the Italian Gran Turismo Championship got underway with an intense three-hour race that ultimately saw professional race car drivers Alessandro Balzan and Dylan Medler prevail at the wheel of the number 45 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 296 GT3.Starting from eleventh on the grid, Balzan and Medler, staged a sensational comeback, managing the phases of the tough race and the several Safety Car interventions caused by contact.The Italian GT Championship is regarded as on of the most competitive GT racing series in the world.The performance in the race of Balzan and Medler, as well as the Rinaldi team, was nothing short of sensational. Perfect execution for three hours of wheel-to-wheel racing in difficult conditions. This was racing at the very top level.The two drivers, representing the German team Rinaldi Racing, now lead the overall GT3 standings with 28 points.Both Balzan and Medler will have one week to recover before they had to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the 2026 CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa Prologue, the official pre-event test days for the 24 Hours of Spa.Follow Dylan on Instagram (@ dylan.medler

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