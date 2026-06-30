American IRA Hosts Expert Round Table on Self-Directed IRA Investing and Alternative Assets

Learn key strategies, rules, and risk considerations for using retirement funds to invest in alternative assets.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming expert round table featuring Keith Blackborg and Brian Elam focused on what investors should understand before using retirement funds to invest in alternative assets.Keith Blackborg, CPA and wealth strategist, has worked with hundreds of business owners on strategic wealth planning and self-directed investing strategies designed to help them become “work optional” within three to five years. Brian Elam brings decades of experience as a real estate attorney, entrepreneur, and business owner, providing practical legal and operational insight into alternative investing structures.The discussion will cover key self-directed IRA concepts, including common mistakes investors make, prohibited transaction rules, deal structuring considerations, documentation requirements, and potential tax implications. Attendees will also gain perspective on how alternative assets such as real estate, private lending, and private placements may fit into broader retirement and wealth-building strategies.The webinar is intended for investors seeking a more informed understanding of self-directed retirement investing and the practical considerations involved in evaluating opportunities and maintaining compliance.What You’ll Learn:1. Avoid Costly Self-Directed IRA MistakesOverview of common pitfalls investors encounter with alternative assets and ways to approach structuring more carefully.2. Understand the Rules That Matter MostDiscussion of prohibited transactions, deal structure, documentation, and tax considerations that can affect retirement investments.3. Build Wealth with Purpose and StrategyLearn how experienced investors use self-directed accounts, strategic planning, and entrepreneurship as part of long-term wealth-building efforts.4. Evaluate Investments More EffectivelyGain practical insight into due diligence, assessing opportunities, and selecting service providers and investment partners.5. Think Beyond Traditional InvestingExplore how alternative assets such as real estate, private lending, and private placements may support diversification and broader financial goals.Event: July 1st at 12:00 PM ETRegister: http://americanira.com/71-webinar Register to Access:• Early Access Recording• A First Look at What’s in The Works• Get Expert AnswersAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA does not provide investment advice or endorse specific investments. Individuals are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making investment decisions.

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