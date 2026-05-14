SettleSavvy Helps Families and Remote Workers Find the Right Neighborhood Before They Move

New relocation platform uses personalized neighborhood data to help Americans make smarter, more confident moving decisions

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding the right place to live has become more complicated than ever. Remote work, rising relocation rates, and overwhelming amounts of online information have left many families struggling to confidently choose where they belong. SettleSavvy was built to solve that problem by helping users evaluate neighborhoods based on how they actually want to live, not just where homes are listed.Founded by Brigham Redd and James Redd, the platform was inspired by a frustrating real-world relocation experience. While preparing for a cross-country move with his family, James spent weeks comparing school ratings, neighborhood forums, spreadsheets, and conflicting online advice. That experience highlighted how fragmented relocation research had become and sparked the idea for a more personalized approach.“People are making one of the biggest decisions of their lives with disconnected tools and incomplete information,” said Brigham Redd, Co-Founder. “We wanted to build something that helps people move with clarity instead of confusion.”Unlike traditional home search platforms that begin with listings, the platform starts with lifestyle fit. Users can personalize neighborhood scores around factors including safety, schools, walkability, politics, religion, affordability, demographics, commute proximity, and community alignment. Interactive maps and visual comparisons help users quickly understand how neighborhoods differ at a highly granular level.The company says one of the most common mistakes homebuyers make is focusing too heavily on the house itself instead of the surrounding community.“A house you love in a neighborhood that doesn’t fit becomes a problem over time,” Redd explained. “You can renovate a kitchen, but you can’t renovate the culture, rhythm, or lifestyle of a neighborhood.”The platform has seen growing adoption among relocating families, military households, retirees, and remote professionals seeking lifestyle-first moves. According to the company, many users are prioritizing community fit, walkability, family-friendliness, and long-term quality of life over traditional location filters alone.The platform combines multiple public datasets into one simplified experience, helping users compare neighborhoods beyond surface-level metrics. Factors currently available include demographics, crime, workforce trends, infrastructure, education, politics, religion, and family composition.One upcoming feature the company is especially focused on is its proximity-weighting system. Users will be able to assign importance to locations that matter most in their lives, including workplaces, churches, family homes, schools, outdoor recreation, or healthcare providers. The platform will then incorporate those priorities directly into neighborhood recommendations.The company believes relocation technology is moving away from simple search tools and toward more personalized guidance systems that better understand how people actually live.“People aren’t just choosing a house,” said Redd. “They’re choosing what their daily life will feel like for the next five or ten years. The neighborhood shapes almost everything.”As more Americans continue relocating for lifestyle reasons rather than strictly employment, neighborhood-level intelligence is becoming increasingly important in the decision-making process. The company aims to become the first stop for people considering a move by helping users evaluate not just where they can live, but where they are most likely to thrive.About SettleSavvySettleSavvy is a neighborhood intelligence platform that helps users make smarter relocation decisions through personalized, data-driven neighborhood analysis. The platform combines multiple datasets into interactive maps and customizable scoring systems that help individuals and families discover communities aligned with their lifestyle, priorities, and long-term goals.

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