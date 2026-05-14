BEC Innovations Volunteers with Foster Families Assistance Network to Support Foster Families in the Community

BEC Innovations volunteered with Foster Families Assistance Networks, supporting the organization’s work with foster families through help at its office.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading residential construction and remodeling company BEC Innovations recently volunteered with Foster Families Assistance Network during an April community outreach effort at the organization’s office, helping support local foster families and the resources available to them throughout the Hendersonville and Nashville area.Foster Families Assistance Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting foster families, kinship caregivers, and children in foster care through essential resources, advocacy, education, and community programs. The organization works to help foster families feel supported while creating a more stable and encouraging environment for children in need.“Our team believes community involvement matters just as much as the work we do every day,” said Blair Roedel, Founder and CEO of BEC Innovations. “Foster Families Assistance Network is making a real difference for families and children in our area, and we were grateful to spend time volunteering and supporting their mission in a hands-on way.”About: Founded in 2020, BEC Innovations is a family-owned residential remodeling company serving Nashville, Hendersonville, and surrounding communities. The company specializes in home remodeling services, including kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, screen porch installations, and home additions. Known for its personalized approach and quality craftsmanship, BEC Innovations has earned a strong reputation as one of the region’s top-rated remodeling companies.For more information, visit: www.becinnovations.com

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