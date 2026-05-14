Ride Krew Launches 2026 Summer Camps, Including Signature Big Bear Mountain Bike Camp

Youth mountain biking nonprofit Ride Krew announces 2026 summer camps and Big Bear camp experiences focused on confidence, adventure, and outdoor fun.

There’s something really special about watching kids disconnect from screens, make new friends, challenge themselves, and realize they’re capable of more than they thought.” — Sean Bascom

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ride Krew is officially opening registration for its 2026 Summer Camp season, offering kids and teens an opportunity to build confidence, develop mountain biking skills, and spend summer outdoors through a series of camps across Southern California, including the organization’s highly anticipated Big Bear Summer Camp experience.Designed for riders of varying skill levels, Ride Krew Summer Camps combine mountain biking instruction, outdoor recreation, leadership development, and community-building in an environment focused on fun, progression, and inclusivity. The programs are led by trained coaches and mentors who prioritize rider safety, confidence, and personal growth both on and off the bike.The 2026 summer lineup includes local day camps as well as Ride Krew’s destination Big Bear Summer Camp, which gives riders the chance to experience mountain biking in one of Southern California’s most iconic outdoor environments.Ride Krew’s Big Bear Summer Camp has become one of the organization’s most anticipated programs, offering riders access to mountain trails, skills coaching, team-building activities, and immersive outdoor experiences in the San Bernardino Mountains. The camp is designed to help riders grow their technical skills while building independence, resilience, and confidence in a supportive group environment.In addition to riding, campers participate in outdoor activities and social experiences that encourage teamwork, responsibility, and meaningful peer connection. The camp is structured to create a balance between progression-focused riding and the classic summer camp experience.Ride Krew continues to focus on making cycling more accessible and welcoming to youth throughout Southern California. The nonprofit organization serves families through year-round programming that includes after-school programs, community events, camps, and riding clinics aimed at helping kids develop lifelong confidence and healthy outdoor habits.Parents can expect a structured environment led by experienced staff who emphasize safety, encouragement, and positive mentorship. Camps are designed to support riders at different stages, from beginners learning foundational skills to more experienced youth riders looking to improve trail technique and confidence on varied terrain.“Our goal has always been bigger than just teaching kids how to ride bikes,” said Bascom. “We’re creating experiences that help kids feel capable, connected, and supported. That’s what keeps families coming back every year.”Registration for Ride Krew’s 2026 Summer Camps is now open. Availability for select camps, including Big Bear Summer Camp sessions, is expected to fill quickly due to limited capacity.For camp information, schedules, and registration details, visit Ride KrewAbout Ride KrewRide Krew is a Southern California-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through mountain biking, mentorship, and outdoor experiences. Through camps, school programs, clinics, and community events, Ride Krew helps kids build confidence, resilience, and a lifelong connection to healthy outdoor activity in a fun and inclusive environment.

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