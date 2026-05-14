BidClever AI Announces Relaunch of LazyLeaf LTD as AI Services Platform

BidClever AI announces the relaunch of LazyLeaf LTD as an applied AI services and intelligent systems development platform focused on building production-ready solutions for complex business environments.

Applied AI services platform expands the BidClever AI ecosystem with intelligent systems engineering and workflow automation capabilities.

The relaunch of LazyLeaf reflects our focus on building intelligent systems grounded in operational efficiency, workflow execution, and practical deployment experience.” — Vlad Bonea, CEO and Co-founder of BidClever AI and Founder of LazyLeaf

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BidClever AI today announced the relaunch of LazyLeaf LTD as an applied AI services and intelligent systems development platform focused on building purpose-driven AI solutions for organizations across technology, enterprise SaaS, manufacturing, business services, and government contracting sectors.The relaunch expands the BidClever AI ecosystem beyond government tender intelligence and proposal development into AI-driven operational systems engineering and workflow automation services.Built using many of the same engineering principles behind BidClever AI, LazyLeaf helps organizations implement intelligent systems that reduce operational inefficiencies, improve workflow execution, accelerate time-to-market, and enhance decision-making across complex business environments.Rather than focusing on surface-level AI integrations, LazyLeaf develops deeply integrated AI systems engineered around real operational processes and measurable business outcomes. The platform and services support organizations modernizing workflows, automating information-heavy processes, and implementing scalable AI infrastructure aligned to practical business needs.“The rapid growth of AI adoption has created significant noise in the market, particularly around lightweight AI integrations that fail to solve operational problems in meaningful ways,” said Vlad Bonea, CEO and Co-founder of BidClever AI and Founder of LazyLeaf. “The relaunch of LazyLeaf reflects our focus on building intelligent systems grounded in operational efficiency, workflow execution, and practical deployment experience.”The announcement also reflects the operational relationship between BidClever AI and LazyLeaf. By actively using the BidClever platform internally to identify, qualify, and pursue government tenders and grants relevant to its own AI services business, LazyLeaf operates within the same procurement workflows as BidClever clients.This real-world use creates a continuous feedback loop that supports ongoing refinement of BidClever AI’s tender intelligence, relevance scoring, and bid response capabilities while validating the platform against live procurement and proposal development processes.As part of the relaunch, LazyLeaf has introduced an updated platform and expanded AI services offering focused on intelligent workflow architecture, AI-assisted operational systems, automation infrastructure, and strategic AI implementation.For more information, visit:About LazyLeafFounded in London in 2018, LazyLeaf LTD evolved from a digital strategy consultancy into an applied AI and technology services company focused on building production-ready operational systems for organizations across technology and enterprise markets.Today, the company delivers integrated services spanning AI solutions, software engineering, cloud infrastructure, digital strategy, brand development, and content production, supported by a multidisciplinary team with experience delivering systems for organizations including UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and major international financial institutions.About BidClever AIBidClever AI is a UK-based procurement technology platform that helps companies find, qualify, and win government tenders and grants across US, Canada, UK and EU markets. The platform combines AI-powered tender scoring, bid writing, and market intelligence into a single workflow, enabling organizations to pursue more opportunities with fewer resources. Founded in 2026 and headquartered in London, BidClever is currently in its growth phase with an active beta program for its AI Bid Writer module. For more information, visit bidclever.ai Media inquiries:info@bidclever.ai

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