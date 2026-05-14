Pet Grooming Services Market Size and Share Pet Grooming Services Market Growth Forecast Pet Grooming Services Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Pet Grooming Services Industry Report: Market Trends and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $12.31 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Pet Grooming Services market to surpass $12 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Pet Healthcare market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $419 billion by 2030, with Pet Grooming Services to represent around 3% of the parent market. Within the broader Veterinary Healthcare industry, which is expected to be $316 billion by 2030, the Pet Grooming Services market is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Pet Grooming Services Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the pet grooming services market in 2030, valued at $4.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising pet ownership, increasing expenditure on pet care and grooming services, strong presence of professional pet grooming service providers, growing awareness regarding pet hygiene and wellness, and expanding premium pet care services across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Pet Grooming Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the pet grooming services market in 2030, valued at $4.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising pet ownership, increasing spending on premium pet care and grooming services, strong presence of organized pet grooming service providers, growing awareness regarding pet hygiene and wellness, and expanding demand for professional grooming services, including bathing, trimming, nail care, and specialized treatments across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Pet Grooming Services Market In 2030?

The pet grooming services market is segmented by service into bathing, brushing, nail trimming, and other services. The bathing market will be the largest segment of the pet grooming services market, segmented by service, accounting for 38% or $5 billion of the total in 2030. The bathing market will be supported by the increasing pet ownership globally, rising awareness about pet hygiene and health among pet owners, growing demand for professional grooming services such as bathing and brushing, expanding availability of specialized pet care salons and mobile grooming services, and increasing willingness of pet owners to spend on premium pet care and wellness services.

The pet grooming services market is segmented by pet into dogs, cats, and other pets.

The pet grooming services market is segmented by distribution channel into online and offline.

The pet grooming services market is segmented by end-user into household and commercial.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Pet Grooming Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the pet grooming services market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Pet Grooming Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global pet grooming services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to address rising pet ownership and pet humanization encouraging higher expenditure on professional grooming services such as bathing, hair trimming, and skin care treatments, respond to expansion of professional pet care infrastructure including dedicated pet salons, veterinary clinics, and mobile grooming units offering breed-specific techniques, and support increasing awareness of pet health and hygiene through routine grooming to prevent skin infections, parasites, and matting across urban pet owner communities worldwide.

Rising Pet Ownership And Pet Humanization - The rising pet ownership and pet humanization is expected to emerge as key drivers supporting the growth of the pet grooming services market by 2030. Pet owners are increasingly considering pets as integral members of their families and are placing greater emphasis on their hygiene, appearance, and overall well-being. This evolving consumer behavior is encouraging higher expenditure on professional grooming services such as bathing, hair trimming, nail clipping, and skin care treatments. With rising disposable incomes and increasing pet adoption rates, the demand for specialized and premium grooming services is expanding significantly across urban markets. Consequently, the rising pet ownership and pet humanization are projected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Professional Pet Care Infrastructure - The expansion of professional pet care infrastructure is expected to become a major driver supporting the expansion of the pet grooming services market by 2030. The rapid expansion of organized pet care facilities, including dedicated pet salons, veterinary clinics offering grooming services, and mobile grooming units, is significantly driving market growth. These facilities offer modern grooming equipment, skilled professionals, and breed-specific grooming techniques that attract pet owners seeking specialized care. Additionally, the emergence of franchise-based grooming chains and digital appointment booking platforms is improving service accessibility and convenience. Consequently, the expansion of professional pet care infrastructure is projected to contribute approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Awareness Of Pet Health And Hygiene - The increasing awareness of pet health and hygiene is expected to act as a major growth catalyst for the pet grooming services market by 2030. Growing awareness regarding pet hygiene, skin health, and disease prevention is driving the increased use of professional grooming services. Regular grooming helps prevent skin infections, parasites, matting, and other health issues that may affect pets’ comfort and overall health. Veterinarians and pet care professionals are increasingly recommending routine grooming as an essential component of preventive healthcare for pets. This rising awareness is encouraging pet owners to schedule grooming sessions more frequently, thereby supporting sustained demand for grooming services. Therefore, the increasing awareness of pet health and hygiene is expected to contribute around 2.1% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Pet Grooming Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the bathing market, the brushing market, the nail trimming market, and the other services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3.9 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising pet ownership and increasing pet humanization trends, growing consumer spending on pet care and hygiene, increasing awareness regarding pet health and grooming needs, and expanding availability of professional grooming salons and mobile pet grooming services. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on maintaining pet hygiene, improving pet appearance and wellbeing, and ensuring regular grooming routines, fuelling significant growth across bathing, brushing, nail trimming, and other professional pet grooming service segments.

The bathing market is projected to grow by $1 billion, the brushing market by $1 billion, the nail trimming market by $1 billion, and the other services market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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