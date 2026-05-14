Customs Declarations UK Goes Live with French ELO Delivering End-to-End Channel Crossing Compliance in a Single Platform

Customs Declarations UK - ELO

Direct certification with French customs enables hauliers, carriers, and freight operators to generate the ELO alongside ICS2, ENS, and customs declarations.

The platform supports the full range of UK and EU customs filings, including CDS Import and Export Declarations, ENS Safety and Security Declarations, EU ICS2, & ELO.” — Jawahir Lal Lund

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customs Declarations UK (CDUK), the cloud-based customs declaration platform today announces that it is fully live with France's Enveloppe Logistique Obligatoire (ELO), following direct integration and certification with the French customs authority, the Direction Générale des Douanes et Droits Indirects (DGDDI).

The announcement marks a significant expansion of CDUK's service offering, enabling operators crossing the UK–France RoRo corridor to generate a compliant ELO directly within the platform — eliminating the need to access external French customs systems and consolidating the entire cross-Channel compliance workflow in one place.

What the ELO Integration Means in Practice

The Enveloppe Logistique Obligatoire is a mandatory logistics envelope required by French customs for all road vehicles crossing between the United Kingdom and France via RoRo routes. It links the physical crossing — vehicle, truck type, and direction — to the associated customs declarations and safety and security filings, providing French authorities with advance visibility of the movement before arrival.

With CDUK's live ELO integration, operators can now complete the full compliance sequence on a single platform:

Submit a CDS Import or Export Declaration for UK customs clearance; file an Entry Summary Declaration (ENS) for GB safety and security, or an ICS2 declaration for EU safety and security requirements; and then generate the ELO directly within the platform, linking all associated Movement Reference Numbers and barcode data as required by French customs.

The ELO barcode — which drivers must present at the French border — is produced within the platform and can be downloaded and shared immediately.

ICS2 Integration: A Critical Component for EU-Bound Movements

For goods moving from Great Britain into the European Union, including France, the ELO is inherently connected to the ICS2 safety and security framework. French customs requires that ELO submissions reference the relevant ENS or ICS2 filing data, meaning that operators without a compliant ICS2 solution face a gap in their end-to-end compliance chain.

Customs Declarations UK supports ICS2 end-to-end across all transport modes — road, sea, air, and rail — and across all ICS2 declaration types, including House consignment-level and Master-level filings. EU-based carriers, hauliers, and freight forwarders operating inbound movements from Great Britain can therefore use CDUK to meet both their ICS2 obligations and their ELO requirements in a single, integrated workflow, without reliance on multiple systems or third-party intermediaries.

This positions Customs Declarations UK as a genuinely end-to-end compliance solution for the UK–EU corridor, particularly relevant for operators managing high-frequency RoRo crossings through Dover, Folkestone, and the Channel Tunnel.

ELO Available Free with Fair Usage

In recognition of the compliance burden that the ELO has introduced for operators crossing to France, Customs Declarations UK is offering ELO functionality free of charge under a fair usage policy, available to both existing customers and new subscribers. This decision reflects the company's commitment to removing friction from cross-border trade and ensuring that cost does not become a barrier to compliant operations.

Statement from the CEO

Jawahir Lal Lund, Director and CEO of AJ Software Solutions Limited, commented:

"The ELO has been one of the most operationally disruptive compliance requirements to hit the UK–France corridor in recent years, and we have been working to ensure our customers are not left managing it in isolation from the rest of their customs workflow. Going live with direct French customs certification means our users can now do everything — their customs declarations, their ICS2 or ENS filings, and their ELO — without switching systems or risking data mismatches. Offering ELO free with fair usage is the right thing to do. These are businesses that are already navigating significant regulatory complexity, and we want to be the platform that makes that easier, not more expensive."

About Customs Declarations UK

Customs Declarations UK is a cloud-based customs declaration platform built for freight forwarders, hauliers, carriers, customs agents, importers, and exporters operating across Great Britain and the European Union. The platform supports the full range of UK and EU customs filings, including CDS Import and Export Declarations, ENS Safety and Security Declarations, EU ICS2, & ELO. CDUK operates on a pay-per-declaration model with no contractual commitments, and was developed in close consultation with HMRC. The platform is integrated with leading Community System Providers, including MCP, CNS, and CCS-UK.

Website:

https://www.customs-declarations.uk/

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