Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market to Reach US$ 5,370 Million by 2032, Growing at a 37.6% CAGR

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Share, and Growth Forecast, 2025 - 2032

Wireless EV charging technologies are transforming electric mobility with advanced infrastructure and seamless charging solutions worldwide.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wireless electric vehicle charging market is gaining strong momentum as the automotive industry shifts toward advanced and convenient charging technologies. Wireless charging systems allow electric vehicles to charge without physical cables through inductive power transfer technology. According to Persistence Market Research, the global wireless electric vehicle charging market is expected to reach US$575.0 Mn in 2025 and further expand to US$5,370 Mn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 37.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles, smart transportation systems, and automated mobility solutions is accelerating market growth globally.

Growing investments in charging infrastructure and sustainable mobility are also supporting demand for wireless EV charging systems. Passenger electric vehicles continue to dominate the market because consumers are seeking convenient and efficient charging options. North America remains a leading regional market due to strong EV adoption, advanced automotive technologies, and increasing investment in charging infrastructure. Rising collaboration between automotive manufacturers and technology providers is further boosting innovation in wireless charging solutions.

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Report Highlights:

• Market Forecast and Trends

• Competitive Intelligence and Share Analysis

• Growth Factors and Challenges

• Strategic Growth Initiatives

• Pricing Analysis

• Future Opportunities and Revenue Pockets

• Market Analysis Tools

Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The wireless electric vehicle charging market is projected to grow from US$575.0 Mn in 2025 to US$5,370 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 37.6%.

➤ Increasing electric vehicle adoption is driving demand for wireless charging systems worldwide.

➤ Passenger electric vehicles remain the leading segment due to rising consumer preference for cable-free charging.

➤ North America dominates the market because of advanced charging infrastructure and strong EV investments.

➤ Smart city projects and connected mobility solutions are supporting market expansion globally.

➤ Technological advancements in inductive charging systems are improving efficiency and charging performance.

Market Segmentation

By Power Source Type

• Below 11 KW

• 11–50 KW

• Above 50 KW

By Vehicle

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

By Distribution Channel

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia and Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights

North America Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market

North America remains a leading market for wireless electric vehicle charging technologies due to rapid electric vehicle adoption and strong infrastructure investments. The region benefits from advanced research activities, government support for clean transportation, and the presence of major automotive technology companies. Increasing deployment of wireless charging stations in commercial facilities and urban transportation projects is supporting market expansion across the region.

Europe Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market

Europe is witnessing strong growth in the wireless EV charging market because of strict environmental regulations and rising focus on sustainable mobility solutions. Countries across the region are encouraging electric mobility adoption through supportive policies and charging infrastructure development. Increasing investments in smart transportation systems and public charging projects are further contributing to regional market growth.

Asia Pacific Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market

Asia Pacific is emerging as a highly attractive market due to expanding electric vehicle production and rising urbanization. Countries in the region are investing heavily in EV infrastructure and advanced transportation technologies to reduce carbon emissions. Growing consumer awareness regarding convenient charging systems and increasing automotive innovation are expected to support strong market growth across Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

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Market Drivers

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is a major driver for the wireless electric vehicle charging market. Governments and automotive companies are promoting sustainable mobility solutions to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on conventional fuels. Wireless charging systems offer greater convenience and automation compared to traditional charging technologies, making them highly attractive for consumers and fleet operators.

Another important driver is the advancement of inductive charging technologies. Automotive manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve charging speed, efficiency, and operational safety. Smart city projects and connected transportation systems are also creating favorable opportunities for market expansion.

Market Restraints

High installation and infrastructure costs remain major challenges for the market. Wireless charging systems require advanced equipment, specialized installation, and vehicle compatibility, increasing overall expenses. Lower charging efficiency compared to wired charging systems may also limit adoption in certain applications.

Lack of standardization across wireless charging technologies can create interoperability issues between charging systems and electric vehicles. Concerns regarding energy transfer efficiency and infrastructure scalability may also affect long-term market growth.

Market Opportunities

The market offers strong opportunities through the development of autonomous and connected vehicles. Wireless charging systems can support automated vehicle operations by enabling seamless charging without human intervention. This is expected to play an important role in future mobility ecosystems.

Growing investments in public transportation electrification and commercial fleet modernization are also creating growth opportunities. Wireless charging can improve operational efficiency and reduce charging downtime for electric fleets, supporting long-term market expansion.

The key players studied in the report include:

• Electreon

• Induct EV Inc.

• Dashdynamic

• EVATRAN Group (Plugless)

• Continental AG

• WiPowerOne

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• HEVO Inc.

• Wave Charging

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• WiTricity Corporation

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Recent Developments

• March 2025: InductEV partnered with ENC to deploy wirelessly charged battery-electric buses across North America.

• March 2025: ENRX launched the ENRMOVE wireless charging platform for industrial vehicles, AGVs, forklifts, and mobile robots.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The wireless electric vehicle charging market is expected to witness strong growth due to increasing EV adoption, smart mobility development, and continuous innovation in charging technologies. Expanding investments in sustainable transportation and advanced charging infrastructure will continue creating long-term opportunities through 2032.

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