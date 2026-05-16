Treeline Inc. Named by Forbes 2026 as America’s Best Recruiting & Staffing Firms

Treeline Inc. celebrates national recognition as one of America’s Best Recruiting Firms, highlighting its continued excellence in elite sales recruiting and executive hiring.

Nation’s Leading Sales Recruitment Firm Earns 2026 National Recognition for Excellence in Executive Search and Specialized Staffing Services

We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Forbes once again in 2026” — Dan Fantasia, CEO of Treeline, Inc

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treeline Inc the nation’s leading sales recruiting firm, is proud to announce its inclusion on Forbes list of America’s Best Recruiting Firms and Temporary Staffing Firms 2026. This marks another consecutive year of national recognition for Treeline, underscoring the firm’s commitment to excellence in the sales recruitment industry.

This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This recognition underscores Treeline’s national reputation for delivering exceptional employment and staffing services, including elite sales recruiting, Executive Sales Recruiting, and specialized sales recruiting services for employers nationwide. The award list was announced on May 6th, 2026, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

According to Forbes, the 2026 rankings were determined through an independent survey of more than 18,000 recruiters, hiring managers, and job candidates. Participants were asked to recommend recruiting and staffing firms across three categories: Executive Recruiting, Professional Recruiting, and Temporary Staffing. Firms were evaluated across multiple criteria to identify those offering the highest level of service, success, and client satisfaction.

"This achievement is a testament to our team’s tireless dedication to helping both companies and sales professionals find the perfect match. In an evolving labor market, our focus remains on providing the specialized expertise and innovative technology that our clients need to build world-class sales organizations." said Dan Fantasia, CEO of Treeline, Inc.

Rachel Meers, VP of Sales at Treeline, added: "Being recognized by Forbes is a proud moment, but the true reward is seeing the impact our placements have on our clients’ bottom lines. At Treeline, we don’t just find candidates; we identify the future leaders and top producers who drive real growth. This award reinforces our commitment to being the most trusted partner in the sales recruitment space."

As the job market continues to evolve, Treeline, Inc. remains committed to leading with integrity, agility, and a people-first mindset. Through proven sales recruiting strategies, deep market expertise, and a strong employer-focused approach, Treeline helps organizations across North America reduce time-to-hire and improve retention. This latest accolade from Forbes reinforces Treeline’s position as a leader in the specialized search space.

About Treeline, Inc.

Treeline, Inc. has been transforming the sales recruiting landscape for over 25 years. Headquartered in Wakefield, MA, Treeline specializes in connecting companies with top sales talent through cutting-edge recruiting strategies, proprietary technology, and consultative hiring support. Recognized among the Best Recruiting Firms, Treeline partners with employers seeking experienced sales recruiting agencies and targeted sales recruiting services to build high-performance sales organizations.

In addition to recruitment, Treeline offers Fractional CRO consulting services, helping companies scale with expert leadership, customized growth strategies, and proven revenue solutions.

For more information about Treeline, Inc. and its award-winning recruitment services, visit www.treelineinc.com

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