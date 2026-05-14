Danish National Ice Hockey Team Names Concordium Its Official AI Partner

Concordium x Danmarks Ishockey Union

Concordium becomes the Official AI Partner of the Danish National Ice Hockey Team. The partnership kicks off at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danmarks Ishockey Union (DIU) today named Concordium, the purpose built AI infrastructure for enterprises, agent networks, and developers, the Official AI Partner of the Danish National Ice Hockey Team. The partnership launches at the 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland.The two organisations have framed the partnership built around two joint initiatives, both anchored to Concordium's AI Infrastructure. A Verified Fan Programme will pilot a privacy-preserving fan experience using Concordium's zero-knowledge proofs and an Agentic Commerce initiative demonstrating how verified AI agents operating at scale can deliver a much superior fan experience. This partnership builds on Concordium's recent work with the x402 agentic payments protocol."Agents transacting at scale need a verified identity they can carry and settlement rails they can trust," said Varun Kabra, Chief Growth Officer at Concordium. "The infrastructure for that already exists. What it has lacked is legibility, a place where mainstream audiences can see it working. We are very excited to partner with the Danish Ice Hockey team to build together a solution where AI can deliver a much superior fan experience.”"We approached this the way we approach every serious collaboration starting with what we could build together, not what would go on the jersey," said Michael Dupont, CEO of Danmarks Ishockey Union. "Concordium is Swiss built, and regulatory-grade AI infrastructure. The programmes planned over the course of the partnership are the kind of work that fits how Danish hockey wants to be seen.”As a part of this deal Concordium Concordium branding will appear on the helmet and on the jersey of the Danish National Team kit, with category exclusivity across digital assets for the duration of the term. The full partnership fee is settled in CCD, Concordium's native token, the first national-team partnership paid and locked in a native protocol token and the payment settled on-chain at signing, lock-up for twelve months enforced at protocol level with DIU in full self-custody.The Danish Ice Hockey team’s games at the 2026 World Championship reach audiences across Sweden, Finland, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, and the United States through broadcasters including Viaplay, ZDF, ARD, TSN, and ESPN. The 2025 IIHF World Championship generated a cumulative live TV audience of 215 million and 25.6 billion event impressions across 155 territories.About Concordium: Concordium is an AI infrastructure for the agentic economy powered by a purpose-built, regulatory-grade blockchain with identity and trust built into the protocol.When an AI agent acts autonomously, the counterparty needs assurance that a verified human authorised it. Concordium delivers that assurance at the infrastructure level. The only platform where verified humans and verified AI agents operate on the same identity layer.Designed by world-renowned cryptographers and trusted by enterprises, agent networks, and developers worldwide. More at concordium.com About Danmarks Ishockey Union (DIU): Danmarks Ishockey Union is the governing body for ice hockey in Denmark, overseeing the senior men’s, women’s, and youth national teams. Denmark is a consistent top-10 hockey nation with repeated World Championship quarter-final appearances and multiple players in the NHL. Denmark has also become a proven international host nation, staging four IIHF World Championships in just eight years: the Men’s tournaments in 2018 and 2025, and the Women’s tournaments in 2022 and later in 2026. More at ishockey.dk

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