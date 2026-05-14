Renaud Chiropractic Launches Innovative Laser Therapy for Enhanced Pain Relief and Healing

Renaud Chiropractic Clinic Spinal Decompression Therapy Shockwave Therapy

Our patients' well-being is always our top priority, and this new addition to our services further enhances our ability to offer comprehensive care tailored to individual needs” — Fred Renaud

SANGER, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaud Chiropractic Launches Innovative Laser Therapy for Enhanced Pain Relief and HealingRenaud Chiropractic, led by Dr. Fred Renaud, is proud to announce the launch of its latest service offering: Laser Therapy. This cutting-edge treatment is designed to provide a non-invasive, drug-free solution for patients seeking pain relief, improved mobility, and accelerated healing. With the growing popularity of chiropractic care , Renaud Chiropractic continues to lead the way in offering innovative treatments that deliver optimal results.Laser therapy uses specific wavelengths of light to target damaged tissues, reduce inflammation, and promote healing at the cellular level. Whether you're dealing with chronic pain, sports injuries, or recovery from surgery, this therapy is a safe, effective option that can help improve your quality of life."Our patients' well-being is always our top priority, and this new addition to our services further enhances our ability to offer comprehensive care tailored to individual needs," said Dr. Fred Renaud. "Laser therapy has proven to be highly effective in treating a variety of conditions, from joint pain to soft tissue injuries. We are excited to help our patients experience faster recovery and less pain."Renaud Chiropractic has been a trusted name in the community for its commitment to providing personalized chiropractic care. With the addition of Laser Therapy, the clinic is further expanding its services to meet the needs of individuals seeking non-surgical, holistic treatments.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit renaudchiropractic.com or call 559-875-4000.About Renaud Chiropractic:Renaud Chiropractic has been serving the community for years, specializing in spinal adjustments , therapeutic treatments, and holistic pain management. Dr. Fred Renaud and his team are dedicated to helping patients achieve long-term wellness through personalized, patient-focused care.Contact:Dr. Fred RenaudRenaud ChiropracticPhone: 559-875-4000Email: info@renaudchiropractic.comWebsite: www.renaudchiropractic.com

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