OAS Mobility Introduces 7-Day In-Home Trial to Make Power Chair Shopping Easier

The trial gives customers time to experience an OAS power chair at home, helping reduce uncertainty before making a long-term mobility decision.

We believe choosing a power chair should feel reassuring. Our 7-day in-home trial gives you the time to experience how an OAS power chair fits into their daily life before making a final decision.” — Henry

TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OAS Mobility , a mobility brand focused on lightweight, travel-ready electric wheelchairs, has introduced its 7-Day In-Home Trial Policy, designed to give customers greater confidence when choosing a power chair for everyday independence.For many individuals and families, purchasing an electric wheelchair is not a simple online transaction. It is a deeply personal decision involving comfort, safety, ease of transport, home accessibility, caregiver support, and long-term reliability. OAS Mobility created its 7-day trial policy to help customers experience their power chair in real-life settings before making a final commitment.With the 7-day in-home trial, eligible customers can receive their OAS Mobility power chair and test it in the environments that matter most: around the home, through doorways, in elevators, near the car, during short daily outings, and with the help of family members or caregivers. The goal is to allow customers to make a more informed decision based on actual use, not just product photos or specifications.“At OAS Mobility, we understand that a power chair is not just a product — it is part of someone’s daily freedom,” said Henry, CMO of OAS Mobility. “Customers often wonder: Will it fit my lifestyle? Can I use it comfortably at home? Can my family lift or transport it? Our 7-day in-home trial was created to answer those questions with real experience, not guesswork.”The policy reflects OAS Mobility’s broader mission to make mobility feel lighter, easier, and more emotionally empowering. The brand’s electric wheelchairs are designed for people who want more than basic transportation. They want to regain confidence going to the grocery store, visiting family, attending church, traveling, or simply moving through daily life with less stress.Unlike traditional showroom shopping, the in-home trial gives customers the opportunity to evaluate the chair where it will actually be used. This is especially important for customers who need to consider tight indoor spaces, vehicle storage, caregiver handling, folding convenience, and day-to-day comfort.OAS Mobility’s product lineup includes lightweight and foldable electric wheelchairs designed for different mobility needs, from compact travel-friendly models to more comfort-focused options. By offering a 7-day trial, the company aims to reduce the hesitation many customers feel when purchasing a mobility device online.The trial policy also supports caregivers and family members, who often play an important role in the buying decision. A chair may need to be easy to fold, lift, guide, charge, and store. Testing the product at home helps families better understand whether it fits their routine before fully committing.“We want customers to feel supported before, during, and after their purchase,” Henry added. “Mobility should not feel like a risk. It should feel like a step toward freedom, comfort, and control.”OAS Mobility continues to invest in customer experience through responsive support, transparent product information, warranty coverage, and after-sales assistance. The 7-day in-home trial is part of the company’s commitment to building trust with customers who are making one of the most important lifestyle decisions for themselves or their loved ones.Customers can learn more about OAS Mobility’s products and current trial policy by visiting oasmobility.com.About OAS MobilityOAS Mobility is a mobility brand dedicated to creating lightweight, foldable, and user-friendly electric wheelchairs that help people move through life with greater ease, confidence, and independence. With a focus on practical design, travel-friendly features, and customer-centered support, OAS Mobility aims to make everyday mobility feel lighter, more personal, and more empowering.

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