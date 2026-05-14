M2MMA Announces Strategic Partnership with IAFNR to Integrate Accredited Functional Neurology into the M2Intel Platform

M2MMA Inc. (OTCBB:MMAZ)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA Inc. today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the Interdisciplinary Association of Functional Neurosciences and Rehabilitation (IAFNR) to integrate IAFNR’s registry of accredited Functional Neurologists directly into the M2Intel platform.

This strategic collaboration will significantly improve access to specialized, accredited functional neurology services for combat sports athletes, with a strong emphasis on brain health, concussion/TBI management, neuroplasticity, and cognitive performance. The partnership also creates a bidirectional educational bridge: athletes on the M2Intel platform will gain seamless access to brain health information and cognitive training resources, while IAFNR-affiliated neurologists can directly share targeted guidance and educational materials with athletes.

The integration of IAFNR’s “Locate a Practitioner” registry will enable athletes to easily search and connect with credentialed functional neurologists who specialize in the unique neurological demands of combat and impact sports. This move strengthens M2MMA’s athlete safety and governance framework by providing additional support for athlete brain health and performance.

The M2Intel platform is M2MMA’s secure, AI-driven digital operating system for Combat Sports, connecting athletic commissions, promotions, physicians, and athletes within a single, structured, and verifiable system. The platform combines neurological monitoring, performance analytics, and seamless access to clinical expertise for combat sports athletes worldwide as part of the M2Coach athlete support network. By embedding IAFNR’s accredited functional neurologists and brain-health resources, this partnership marks another major milestone in preparing M2Intel for its official launch, bringing world-class neurological support directly into the hands of athletes, promoters, and medical stakeholders.

This partnership is further strengthened by the involvement of Dr. Kyle Daigle, a Fellow member of IAFNR and member of M2MMA’s Advisory Board, whose expertise ensures the highest standards of functional neurology are embedded from day one. Looking ahead, M2MMA plans to expand the M2Intel platform to include additional accredited medical professional organizations globally to provide combat sports athletes with comprehensive, one-stop access to expert care across all areas of health and performance.

“This strategic alliance represents a monumental leap forward in our commitment to safeguarding and enhancing the neurological well-being of athletes in combat sports,” noted M2MMA CEO Jeff Robinson. “By embedding IAFNR’s network of accredited functional neurologists into the M2Intel platform, we are delivering world-class brain health expertise directly to the athletes who need it most. This is another concrete step toward data-driven, accountable safety standards across the entire sport.”

“IAFNR is excited to partner with M2MMA and the M2Intel platform to bring evidence-based functional neurology directly to combat sports athletes,” said Dr. J. Hughes, Executive Director of IAFNR. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to advance interdisciplinary care, neuroplasticity, and optimal brain function for high-performance individuals.”

About the Interdisciplinary Association of Functional Neurosciences and Rehabilitation (IAFNR)

The Interdisciplinary Association of Functional Neurosciences and Rehabilitation (IAFNR) is a professional community dedicated to the evaluation and management of functional neurological disorders. IAFNR promotes the principles of neuroplasticity to improve brain function, prevent degeneration, and optimize neurologic performance across clinical, educational, and research applications. For more information, visit www.iafnr.org.

About M2MMA Inc.

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: MMAZ) is an integrated company specializing in combat sports and performance. It integrates advanced technology with medical and safety innovation. The company operates M2Intel, the foundational operating system for combat sports; M2Lab, for research and development into real-time impact monitoring; and M2Chain, for immutable data verification and a tokenized economy. M2MMA is dedicated to building a unified ecosystem that safeguards athletes and fortifies global combat sports.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, regarding future growth, technology development, partnerships, and expansion plans. These statements are predicated on current expectations and assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to diverge materially. Readers are hereby cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are valid only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, except as mandated by law.



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