QD Apparel Begins Production for Fall Launch of Three Women’s Activewear Collections Including Art Deco Line

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QD Apparel , the lifestyle brand founded by entrepreneur and registered nurse Aaron Chan , has entered the manufacturing phase for its inaugural fall lineup — a 20-plus piece women's activewear collection spanning three distinct drops, including a bold Art Deco-inspired line that merges structural design with performance function.The production milestone signals a shift from design to delivery as QD Apparel prepares to introduce its full range to market this fall. The three collections reflect the brand's core pillars of wellness, resilience, and intentional living, translated into garments built for movement, recovery, and everyday wear.The Art Deco collection serves as the design anchor of the launch, drawing on geometric patterns, architectural lines, and vintage glamour reinterpreted for modern active lifestyles. The remaining two collections round out the offering with versatile essentials and statement pieces, creating a cohesive wardrobe for women who prioritize both performance and personal expression."These collections were designed with the same precision and intentionality I learned in healthcare," said Aaron Chan, founder of QD Apparel. "Every stitch, fabric choice, and silhouette is rooted in the idea that what you wear should support how you live — with purpose, resilience, and confidence."Manufacturing partners are now in motion across the production pipeline, with fabric sourcing, pattern finalization, and quality control protocols underway. The brand has prioritized ethical production standards and supply chain transparency as it scales from concept to consumer.QD Apparel's entry into the market comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking brands that align with their values. The company's foundation in healthcare-adjacent entrepreneurship — Chan also founded Legacy Care Group, a recognized healthcare staffing and consulting organization — informs its approach to product development and community engagement.The fall launch will be supported by a phased e-commerce rollout, with collection previews and early access opportunities leading up to the full release. Additional details on pricing, sizing, and availability will be announced in the coming weeks.For more information and to join the launch list, visit www.wearqd.com About QD Apparel QD Apparel is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand founded by Aaron Chan, combining performance-focused design with a mission rooted in wellness, resilience, and intentional living. Built at the intersection of healthcare insight and entrepreneurial vision, the brand creates activewear that supports modern women in movement, recovery, and everyday life.For further details, please visit www.wearqd.com

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