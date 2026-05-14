Valley Roofing & Repair Lands Roof Replacement Contract for The Celebrity Theater, Phoenix's Historic Venue

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We support local sports teams, schools, churches, and behavioral health organizations, ensuring our efforts benefit not only the buildings we work on but the people who live here.” — Zach Martin

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valley Roofing & Repair Lands Roof Replacement Contract for The Celebrity Theater, Phoenix's Historic VenueValley Roofing & Repair is proud to announce its latest achievement in securing the roof replacement contract for the renowned Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona. The Celebrity Theater, a historic building in the heart of the city, has entrusted Valley Roofing & Repair with the responsibility of enhancing and preserving the structure with a new, state-of-the-art roofing system.In an industry often crowded with subpar players, Valley Roofing & Repair has built a reputation for excellence, and this latest project underscores their commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer education, and industry-leading warranties. With over 130 five-star Google reviews, Valley Roofing & Repair has proven itself as a trusted partner to both homeowners and businesses in Phoenix."We are honored to have been chosen for such an iconic project," said Zach Costa, co-owner of Valley Roofing & Repair. "The Celebrity Theater represents an important part of Phoenix's history, and we are committed to delivering the highest quality roofing services to ensure its protection for years to come."Valley Roofing & Repair's approach to roofing combines speed, expert follow-up, in-depth knowledge of insurance processes, and a dedication to using only the best materials. As a company that prioritizes homeowner education and satisfaction, Valley Roofing & Repair strives to set itself apart in the Phoenix roofing market, where many competitors offer questionable practices. Their commitment to quality, evident through their many local community contributions, is reflected in the trust placed in them by the Celebrity Theater."We're not just a roofing company; we're part of the Phoenix community," said Zach Martin, co-owner. "We support local sports teams, schools, churches, and behavioral health organizations, ensuring our efforts benefit not only the buildings we work on but the people who live here."For more information on Valley Roofing & Repair or to schedule a consultation, visit www.valleyroofingandrepair.com or call 623-250-7663.About Valley Roofing & Repair:Valley Roofing & Repair is a trusted roofing contractor serving the Phoenix area. With a focus on high-quality roofing solutions, the company provides residential and commercial services, including roof repairs, replacements, and maintenance. Known for its outstanding customer service, exceptional materials, and industry-leading warranties, Valley Roofing & Repair is committed to providing Phoenix residents with reliable, affordable, and long-lasting roofing solutions.

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