Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Friday for Peace Officers Memorial Day

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15, 2026, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day, a national observance paying tribute to local, state, and federal law enforcement officials who have died in the line of duty. It is recognized annually during National Police Week.

“Our law enforcement officers must be commended for their commitment to public safety and their willingness to put themselves in the path of danger in order to protect the lives of complete strangers,” Governor Lamont said. “There’s not a single person in our state whose life has not been impacted in some way by a police officer, whether they know it or not. We honor and salute every law enforcement officer who has given their life in the line of duty. Their memories will not be forgotten, and we thank them for their dedication. I also want to acknowledge all the families of law enforcement officers, who themselves make many sacrifices over the course of their loved one’s service, and especially those who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.”

“I continue to be in awe of our law enforcement officers who are willing to selflessly serve and sacrifice to protect their communities,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Day in and day out, they put their lives on the line, running towards danger so that we may all live in safety. Each year, as we honor Peace Officers Memorial Day, we are reminded of that sacrifice and take a moment to remember those we have lost in the line of duty. Their heroism will not be forgotten, and we owe a great debt of gratitude.”

In accordance with the governor’s directive, flags will be at half-staff on the Connecticut State Capitol building and all other state-operated buildings, grounds, and facilities statewide. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, and any other private entities and government subdivisions are encouraged to lower their flags for this same duration of time.

To receive email alerts anytime the governor orders flags to half-staff, visit portal.ct.gov/governor/news/sign-up-for-news-updates.