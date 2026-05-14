About cell therapies in connection with Fanconi Anemia Day

Fanconi Anemia Day

On May 1, was World Fanconi Anemia Day. It is genetic disorder which leads to bone marrow failure. Bone marrow transplantation is the cornerstone of treatment.

WARSAW, PROWINCJA, POLAND, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 1, was World Fanconi Anemia Day. Fanconi anemia is a rare genetic disorder in which impaired DNA repair leads to bone marrow failure. There are several treatment methods for this disease but the cornerstone of treatment is bone marrow transplantation.Cord blood can be an effective alternative to bone marrow or hematopoietic stem cells in the treatment of blood disorders.Cord blood transplantation changed the history of treatment for this disease. In 1988, Prof. Eliane Gluckman performed the world’s first successful cord blood transplant on five-year-old Matthew Farrow, who suffered from Fanconi anemia. Stem cells collected from the umbilical cord blood of his newborn sister saved his life.What was once considered an experimental procedure is now an established medical practice used worldwide. Since 2006, European guidelines have recognized cord blood stem cells as equivalent to stem cells derived from bone marrow or peripheral blood for transplantation purposes.“Many people are still unaware of how important cord blood stem cell transplants are. My younger sister’s cord blood saved my life and allowed me to grow up, have my own family, and live a normal life. I am living proof that this method works,” says Matthew Farrow, the first patient in the world to receive a cord blood transplant.Cord blood stem cells have unique therapeutic advantages. After transplantation, they engraft in the recipient’s bone marrow and begin producing healthy blood cells, restoring functions impaired by disease.“Cord blood cells offer hope in the treatment of cancer, particularly acute myeloid leukemia, as well as many non-cancerous diseases. Importantly, in cord blood stem cell transplantation, full HLA matching is not required, unlike with bone marrow or peripheral blood cells. This means that some degree of mismatch is acceptable, while the chances of a successful transplant remain very high.” emphasizes Prof. Krzysztof Kałwak, Chair of the EBMT Pediatric Diseases Working Party.In recent years, cord blood transplantation has become more accessible thanks to advances in cord blood banking, storage methods, and donor matching. Earlier concerns about insufficient stem cell numbers in cord blood have been addressed through new technologies that enable the expansion of hematopoietic stem cells, significantly broadening the clinical applications of this biological material.“In light of current medical knowledge, transplantation of stem cells from cord blood is no longer an experimental method but a proven, life-saving procedure that offers a real chance for cure or long-term remission. This method should be treated as one of the equivalent therapeutic options, selected by the physician depending on the patient’s clinical indications,” adds Prof. Krzysztof Kałwak.An important challenge in all stem cell transplants is graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a complication in which donor immune cells attack the recipient’s tissues. Although GvHD can often be treated, some patients do not respond to available therapies. In such cases, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), including those isolated from umbilical cord tissue, may provide an alternative therapeutic option and form the basis of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).“Prevention and treatment of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) is a key element of the transplantation process, significantly affecting its success. In some cases, available prophylactic and therapeutic methods are insufficient, which may lead to serious complications, prolonged hospitalization, or even life-threatening situations. It is crucial to ensure patients have access not only to the transplant itself but also to comprehensive peri-transplant care, including modern methods for preventing and treating GvHD, which significantly increases the chances of successful therapy and recovery,” emphasizes Prof. Krzysztof Czyżewski from Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń.While hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is now a recognized standard of care for many hematological diseases, therapies involving mesenchymal stem cells are still in clinical development and are sometimes described as “experimental.” However, these therapies are based on solid scientific evidence and are subject to rigorous regulatory and ethical oversight.Medical breakthroughs have always begun as innovative research. From antibiotics to organ transplantation, progress in medicine has depended on responsibly tested solutions that eventually became standards of care. Cord blood stem cell therapy is one of the clearest examples of that progress.

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