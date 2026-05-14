Connecticut Department of Public Health confirms first case of clade I mpox

HARTFORD, Conn.—The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has identified the first case of clade I mpox in Connecticut through testing performed at the State Public Health Laboratory. The person with this case recently traveled to Western Europe, where clade I mpox is currently spreading. This case does not pose a risk to the general public.

Mpox is still spreading around the world and in the United States. It continues to affect gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men more than other groups. DPH urges people who may be at risk to get fully vaccinated with the JYNNEOS vaccine.

"Mpox hasn't gone away, and we want people to be protected, especially as many in our community prepare for travel, festivals, and gatherings this summer," said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, M.D. "The vaccine is safe, effective, and widely available. Completing the two-dose series is the best way to protect yourself and your partners."

There are two types of the mpox virus: clade I and clade II. Clade II has been spreading in the U.S. and around the world since a large outbreak in 2022. Clade I has mainly caused outbreaks in Central and Eastern Africa and has recently been found in Western Europe. Since November 2024, more than 20 clade I mpox cases have been reported in the U.S. in people who traveled to affected areas or had close contact with someone who did.

Both types spread and cause illness in the same ways and can be prevented the same ways. Mpox spreads mainly through direct skin-to-skin contact with the rash. The rash can look like pimples or blisters. It forms a scab before healing over several weeks. Some people also get fever, chills, headache, sore throat, or swollen lymph nodes. A person with mpox can spread the virus starting up to four days before symptoms appear, and until the rash has fully healed and new skin has formed.

If you develop symptoms that might be mpox, contact your healthcare provider right away. Testing is available through the Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory and other labs. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself. DPH strongly recommends that people at risk get both doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine. Vaccines are available at pharmacies and clinics across the state. Talk to your healthcare provider to find out if you should get vaccinated.

For more information about mpox or to find out where to get vaccinated, visit the DPH website.

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