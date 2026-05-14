NEWS RELEASE: HAWAIʻI NATIONAL GUARD TO CLOSE HILO JOB CHALLENGE ACADEMY

STATE OF HAWAI‘I

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAI‘I DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

OFFICE OF THE ADJUTANT GENERAL

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN

ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

BRIGADIER GENERAL PHILLIP L. MALLORY

DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA HOPE ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

HAWAIʻI NATIONAL GUARD TO CLOSE HILO JOB CHALLENGE ACADEMY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 13, 2026

#2026-005

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) will be closing the Hawai‘i Job Challenge Academy (JCA) in Hilo following the current class graduation on June 22, 2026, due to federal budget cuts.

JCA allowed graduates from the Hawai‘i Youth Challenge Academy (YCA) on O‘ahu, a chance to choose and work toward a state and/or nationally recognized certification/credential to ensure that they are ready to enter the workforce.

“It was not our choice to close the Hawai‘i Job Challenge Academy,” said Hawaiʻi Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan. “With the success that we have had with the YCA, we were looking forward to providing additional opportunities to Hawaiʻi’s youth. We will work with our staff and the upcoming JCA graduates to ensure a smooth transition.”

The YCA in Hilo transitioned seamlessly into JCA, with no break between the final YCA class ending in June 2024 and the first JCA class beginning in July 2024. The JCA was another five-and-a-half-month residence program designed to provide the associates with more training and preparation to become productive citizens in their communities.

In two years, JCA had four classes that provided 56 young adults with hands-on training, professional development and certificates to help build their long-term success.

“The department is currently developing a proposal for the Governor and State Legislature to establish a different state-funded program in Hilo that would provide services comparable to those previously offered by the Job Challenge Academy,” said Na Kula Alakaʻi (Civilian Military Programs) Director, Retired Brig. Gen. Bruce E. Oliveira. “We extend our sincere gratitude to the staff, partners and participants whose dedication and commitment have made a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of the youth served by this program.”

Until that new program is established, there are immediate plans for the JCA facility at the Keaukaha Military Reservation.

“The JCA’s Hilo facility will be repurposed for another HING program called STARBASE Academy,” said Oliveira. “The STARBASE Academy was established in 2008 and serves the Keaʻau community under the Hawaiʻi National Guard Civilian Military Program.”

STARBASE exposes youth on the Island of Hawaiʻi to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) learning environments, as well as positive civilian and military role models found on Active-Duty, Guard and Reserve installations. Through hands-on instruction and experiential learning aligned with national standards, the program fosters collaboration, community engagement and mutual trust.

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