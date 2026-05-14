Senator Melissa Hurtado Calls for Urgent Review of California Higher Education Technology Infrastructure…

Sacramento, Calif. (May 11, 2026)—Following reports last week of a significant cybersecurity breach involving the Canvas Learning Management System allegedly connected to the ShinyHunters cybercriminal group, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) today renewed her call for a Joint Legislative Audit Committee review into California’s growing reliance on a single learning management platform across the University of California (UC), California State University (CSU) and California Community College (CCC) systems.

“The present and future of this nation begins with today’s youth,” Senator Hurtado said. “Education is not just about learning. Our schools, colleges and universities are now part of our critical infrastructure because they shape economic stability, civic trust and national security.”

Senator Hurtado’s pending audit request before the Joint Legislative Audit Committee seeks to examine procurement practices, pricing structures, systemwide contracting, and the broader governance surrounding Learning Management Systems across CSU, CCC, and UC. The request also seeks answers regarding whether California’s higher education systems conducted sufficient competitive procurement review before extending or consolidating long-term platform agreements.

The Senator emphasized that the issue is not about targeting any one company or forcing an immediate systemwide platform change. Rather, it is about ensuring California’s public institutions maintain the flexibility and resilience necessary in an era defined by artificial intelligence, cyber threats, and rapidly evolving instructional technology.

“This is exactly why I have pushed for greater attention to cybersecurity infrastructure and requested further review and auditing of cybersecurity preparedness within our educational systems,” Senator Hurtado continued. “Protecting our students also means protecting the digital systems that they rely on every day.”

The audit request comes amid broader questions nationally about whether large university systems have become overly dependent on single-vendor instructional technology ecosystems. Senator Hurtado noted that many institutions across the country are now reassessing technology governance models to prioritize resilience, interoperability, and cybersecurity redundancy.

The Senator also pointed to growing public concern about concentration risk in educational technology, particularly as online instruction and cloud-based learning environments now serve as core infrastructure for higher education.

“The Canvas breach exposes the growing risks of concentrating massive amounts of student records, academic systems and institutional operations into a single platform. When so much is centralized in one place, that system becomes a larger target for cyberattacks, data exploitation and broader financial harm,” Senator Hurtado added. “California must take educational cybersecurity more seriously, that includes stronger oversight, independent cybersecurity assessments and giving campuses the flexibility to pursue secure and innovative solutions that better protect students, taxpayer dollars and sensitive information.”

Senator Hurtado has requested that the audit proposal be considered on the upcoming June agenda of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee.

Senator Melissa Hurtado is Chair of Senate Budget Subcommittee #4 on State Administration and General Government and currently represents the 16th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes portions of Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties.

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