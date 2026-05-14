Relipa JSC Officially Adopts Joint Stock Company Model to Enhance Long-Term Partnership Value for Global Businesses

Relipa JSC

Monday, May 11, 2026, Hanoi – Relipa JSC officially announces its transition from a Limited Liability Company (Co., Ltd) to a Joint Stock Company (JSC).

Hà NộI, Hà NộI, VIETNAM, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relipa JSC officially announces its transition from a Limited Liability Company (Co., Ltd) to a Joint Stock Company (JSC), marking a strategic milestone in the company’s long-term expansion journey. The transition reflects Relipa JSC’s commitment to strengthening governance standards, increasing operational scalability, and reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of outsource IT support for businesses across international markets. Officially effective in 2026, the new corporate structure establishes a stronger and more sustainable foundation for the company’s future development strategy.Over the years, Relipa JSC has steadily expanded its capabilities as a technology partner supporting clients in software development and digital transformation initiatives worldwide. While the previous Co., Ltd model enabled operational flexibility during the company’s growth stage, the transition to a Joint Stock Company structure represents a more scalable framework designed to support long-term expansion, stronger governance, and more sustainable international collaboration. Through enhanced transparency and supervisory mechanisms, Relipa JSC aims to further strengthen organizational reliability and partnership value for clients and stakeholders globally.This transition also brings significant benefits to clients seeking stable and long-term technology partnerships. By operating under a more structured governance and financial management framework, Relipa JSC is able to reinforce operational transparency, organizational credibility, and business continuity. These factors play an increasingly important role for businesses managing long-term software projects, enterprise platforms, and mission-critical digital systems that require dependable execution and sustainable technical support In addition, the new corporate structure enables Relipa JSC to further improve service quality and project execution capability. With stronger operational scalability and enhanced financial flexibility, the company is better positioned to invest in advanced technologies, optimize development workflows, and support larger-scale projects with greater technical complexity. As a result, clients can expect more efficient collaboration processes, improved delivery consistency, and scalable technology solutions aligned with evolving business demands in the global digital economy.Despite the organizational transition, Relipa JSC remains committed to the core values that have shaped the company’s development, including transparency, responsibility, technological innovation, and long-term partnership. Moving forward, the company will continue strengthening its global delivery capabilities while creating sustainable value for businesses accelerating digital transformation and operational modernization.Commenting on this transition, Mr. Duc Xuan Tran, CEO of Relipa JSC, stated: “The transition to a Joint Stock Company represents a significant step in Relipa JSC’s long-term development strategy. More than a structural change, this transformation reflects our commitment to building a stronger operational foundation, improving governance transparency, and expanding our capability to support clients at a larger scale. As businesses increasingly prioritize stability, scalability, and long-term collaboration when selecting technology partners, we believe this new corporate model will enable Relipa JSC to deliver greater value and more sustainable support for clients worldwide.”As Relipa JSC enters this new phase of growth, the company aims to further strengthen its role as a trusted technology partner delivering scalable, secure, and future-ready digital solutions for global businesses.Relipa JSC is an IT outsourcing and software development company headquartered in Hanoi, specializing in delivering technology solutions to the Japanese market and other developed countries. Backed by a team of experienced engineers and internationally standardized processes, Relipa goes beyond coding services to serve as a strategic partner, supporting businesses in building and optimizing their software systems.For more information, contact our website:Media Contact:Relipa JSCEmail: global@relipasoft.com

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