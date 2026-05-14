Bakery Ingredients Market Size and Share Bakery Ingredients Market Growth Forecast Bakery Ingredients Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Bakery Ingredients Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Market Trends and Forecast 2030

Expected to grow to $26.67 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Bakery Ingredients market to surpass $25 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Food Ingredients market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $102 billion by 2030, with Bakery Ingredients to represent around 25% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,313 billion by 2030, the Bakery Ingredients market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Bakery Ingredients Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the bakery ingredients market in 2030, valued at $7.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to demand for bakery products, urbanization and changing dietary habits, consumption of convenience foods, food processing industry, and the presence of major bakery manufacturers across the Asia-Pacific.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Bakery Ingredients Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the bakery ingredients market in 2030, valued at $6.4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to demand for processed and convenience bakery products, consumption of bread, cakes, and pastries, presence of large commercial bakeries and food manufacturers, product innovation in bakery ingredients, and foodservice and retail bakery sectors across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Bakery Ingredients Market In 2030?

The bakery ingredients market is segmented by product type into emulsifiers, leavening agents, enzymes, baking powder and mixes, oils, fats and shortenings, colors and flavors, starch, and other products. The fats and shortenings market will be the largest segment of the bakery ingredients market, segmented by product type, accounting for 22% or $6 billion of the total in 2030. The fats and shortenings market will be supported by demand for improved texture and shelf life in bakery products, consumption of packaged and convenience baked goods, use of specialty fats in industrial baking processes, production of bread, cakes, and pastries across commercial bakeries, and product innovation in functional and plant-based bakery ingredients.

The bakery ingredients market is segmented by form into dry and liquid.

The bakery ingredients market is segmented by application into bread, cookies and biscuits, rolls and pies, cakes and pastries, and other applications.

The bakery ingredients market is segmented by end users into industrial, foodservice, and retail.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Bakery Ingredients Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the bakery ingredients market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Bakery Ingredients Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global bakery ingredients market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the demand for convenience and ready-to-eat bakery products, strengthen the adoption of clean-label and natural ingredients in bakery formulations, and accelerate the expansion of industrial and commercial bakery production across both developed and emerging economies worldwide.

Rising Demand For Convenience And Ready-to-Eat Bakery Products - The rising demand for convenience and ready-to-eat bakery products is expected to emerge as a key driver supporting the growth of the bakery ingredients market by 2030. Rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and busy work routines are encouraging consumers to opt for packaged bakery items such as bread, cakes, cookies, and pastries. This trend is boosting the demand for functional bakery ingredients, including emulsifiers, enzymes, and leavening agents that are widely used in large-scale production. As global consumption of bakery products continues to expand, ingredient manufacturers are witnessing consistent growth opportunities. As a result, the rising demand for convenience and ready-to-eat bakery products is expected to contribute approximately 2.7% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Consumer Preference For Clean-Label And Natural Ingredients - The increasing consumer preference for clean-label and natural ingredients is expected to become a major driver supporting the expansion of the bakery ingredients market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly demanding bakery products formulated with natural, organic, and minimally processed ingredients. This shift is prompting food manufacturers to reformulate their products by substituting artificial additives with natural emulsifiers, enzymes, and plant-based ingredients. Clean-label bakery products are gaining significant popularity in developed markets and are steadily expanding across emerging economies. In response, ingredient suppliers are intensifying innovation efforts to develop clean-label solutions that preserve product quality and shelf stability. As a result, the growing consumer preference for clean-label and natural ingredients is expected to contribute around 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Industrial And Commercial Bakery Production - The expansion of industrial and commercial bakery production is expected to act as a major growth catalyst for the bakery ingredients market by 2030. The growing presence of industrial bakeries and large-scale foodservice chains worldwide is driving higher demand for standardized bakery ingredients. Large bakery manufacturers depend on consistent ingredient performance to ensure uniform product quality, texture, and shelf life in high-volume production environments. Additionally, the increasing demand for premium bakery products and specialty baked goods is encouraging continuous ingredient innovation. This trend is especially noticeable in emerging economies where bakery consumption continues to rise. As a result, the expansion of industrial and commercial bakery production is expected to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Bakery Ingredients Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the emulsifiers market, leavening agents market, enzymes market, baking powder and mixes market, oils, fats, and shortenings market, colors and flavors market, starch market, and other products market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7.6 billion in market value by 2030, driven by demand for processed and convenience bakery products, consumption of bread, cakes, cookies, and pastries, foodservice and retail bakery sectors, and product innovation in functional and specialty baking ingredients.

The emulsifiers market is projected to grow by $1.1 billion, the leavening agents market by $0.6 billion, the enzymes market by $0.5 billion, the baking powder and mixes market by $1.4 billion, the oils market by $1.0 billion, the fats and shortenings market by $1.7 billion, the colors and flavors market by $0.7 billion, the starch market by $0.5 billion, and the other products market by $0.1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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