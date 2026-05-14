Bitumen Market Overview Bitumen Market Size and Share Bitumen Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Demand for Bitumen Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $74.7 billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $72.74 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Bitumen market to surpass $75 billion by 2030. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,007 billion by 2030, the Bitumen market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Bitumen Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the bitumen market in 2030, valued at $32 billion. The market is expected to grow from $23 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid urban infrastructure expansion across emerging economies, large-scale investments in highway and expressway development projects, increasing government focus on rural road connectivity, rising construction of smart cities and industrial corridors, and growing demand for durable road construction materials driven by high traffic density and climatic conditions in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Bitumen Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the bitumen market in 2030, valued at $17 billion. The market is expected to grow from $14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to continuous rehabilitation and maintenance of aging road infrastructure, increasing federal and state funding allocations for transportation upgrades, strong demand for high-performance asphalt mixtures in extreme weather conditions, rising adoption of sustainable paving technologies such as warm mix asphalt, and consistent investments in airport runway and commercial infrastructure development.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Bitumen Market In 2030?

The bitumen market is segmented by product type into paving grade, hard grade, oxidized grade, bitumen emulsions, polymer modified bitumen, and other products. The paving grade market will be the largest segment of the bitumen market, segmented by product type, accounting for 55% or $41 billion of the total in 2030. The paving grade market will be supported by its extensive use in road surfacing and highway construction projects, superior binding properties that enhance pavement durability, increasing preference for cost-effective materials in large-scale infrastructure projects, compatibility with recycled asphalt technologies, and widespread availability across both developed and developing construction markets

The bitumen market is segmented by application into roadways, waterproofing, and other applications.

The bitumen market is segmented by end-use sector into commercial and residential sectors.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Bitumen Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the bitumen market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Bitumen Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global bitumen market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape infrastructure development priorities, road construction technologies, material performance standards, growth in aviation infrastructure development, use of high-performance modified bitumen in industrial applications and waterproofing application trends across the global construction and transportation sectors.

Expansion Of Transportation Infrastructure In Emerging Economies - The expansion of transportation infrastructure in emerging economies is expected to become a key growth driver for the bitumen market by 2030. Governments across Asia, Africa, and Latin America are significantly increasing investments in national highways, rural connectivity programs, and urban transit networks to support economic growth and trade efficiency. Bitumen remains a fundamental material in large-scale road construction due to its cost-effectiveness and durability under heavy traffic conditions. Increasing cross-border logistics activities and industrial corridor developments are further strengthening demand for high-volume paving materials. As infrastructure pipelines continue to expand in developing regions, the consumption of bitumen is expected to accelerate steadily. As a result, the expansion of transportation infrastructure in emerging economies is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Rise In Demand For Climate-Resilient Road Maintenance - The rise in demand for climate-resilient road maintenance is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the bitumen market by 2030. Increasing exposure to extreme weather conditions such as high temperatures, heavy rainfall, and flooding is necessitating the use of advanced bitumen formulations that enhance road longevity and performance. Road authorities are focusing on improving pavement resistance to cracking, rutting, and water damage through modified and performance-grade bitumen solutions. Additionally, lifecycle cost optimization and reduced maintenance frequency are becoming critical considerations in infrastructure planning. These evolving requirements are encouraging the adoption of higher-grade materials designed for resilience and durability. Consequently, the rise in demand for climate-resilient road maintenance is projected to contribute around 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Upsurge In Residential Waterproofing And Roofing Applications - The upsurge in residential waterproofing and roofing applications is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the bitumen market by 2030. Rapid urban housing development and increasing awareness of structural durability are driving demand for effective waterproofing solutions in residential construction. Bitumen-based membranes and coatings are widely used to protect buildings from moisture infiltration, leakage, and weather-related damage. Growth in multi-family housing, renovation activities, and real estate development projects is further expanding application areas beyond road construction. Additionally, rising consumer preference for long-lasting and low-maintenance construction materials is supporting product adoption. Therefore, the upsurge in residential waterproofing and roofing applications is projected to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Bitumen Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the paving grade, hard grade, oxidized grade, bitumen emulsions, polymer modified bitumen, and other products market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $17 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising investments in large-scale infrastructure modernization projects, increasing demand for high-performance and specialty bitumen variants, growing adoption of sustainable and recyclable road construction materials, expanding applications in non-road sectors such as roofing and industrial coatings, and continuous product innovation focused on enhancing durability and environmental performance. This momentum reflects the construction industry’s emphasis on long-lasting infrastructure, cost efficiency, and material adaptability, accelerating growth across the global bitumen ecosystem.

The paving grade market is projected to grow by $9 billion, the hard grade market by $1 billion, the oxidized grade market by $1 billion, the bitumen emulsions market by $2 billion, the polymer modified bitumen market by $3 billion, and the other products market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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