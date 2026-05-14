Online Course Helps Adults Overcome Fear of Water Before Summer

The Home-to-Pool Path practice set uses simple household items to help individuals safely build breath control and water confidence at home before entering the pool.

Arizona water safety and swim educator launches online course helping adults overcome fear of water from the comfort of home.

In Arizona, water is part of everyday life, especially in the heat, yet so is the fear of it. The Home-to-Pool Path provides a safe, private way to build confidence before ever stepping into a pool.” — Lotta Todd

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For millions of adults, the simple joy of enjoying a pool or beach remains out of reach. Whether due to never learning how to swim or a past negative experience, fear of water continues to impact confidence, safety, and quality of life.As the 2026 swim season approaches many are beginning to think about swimming and pool safety, but often wait until they are already in or around the water to address fear and skill gaps.In Arizona, where pools are a common part of daily life, water safety is especially important. The Arizona Department of Health Services consistently emphasizes drowning prevention and water safety awareness as important public health priorities.To help address this gap, veteran water safety and swim educator Lotta D. Todd, founder of Splash Rite Swim School and Splash Rite Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), has launched Building Water Comfort – Online, a self-paced online course designed to help adults and families build confidence in the water from the comfort of home.With more than 25 years of experience, Todd has taught over 3,500 students through her learn-to-swim and water safety programs.At the core of the program is the Home-to-Pool Path, an approach focused on mastering what Todd calls the true starting point of swimming: “Step 0” to breath control and relaxation.Rather than beginning in a pool, students first learn foundational water comfort skills using a simple home practice setup with everyday household items like bowls and cups. This allows participants to practice breathing, breath control, breath-holding, and submersion techniques before entering a pool environment.“In Arizona, water is part of everyday life, especially in the heat, but for many adults, being near water doesn’t mean they feel comfortable in it,” says Todd. “I’ve worked with people who have spent years avoiding pools, even around their own families. What I’ve seen is that it’s not ability that holds people back, it’s fear. When someone learns to control their breathing and relax, everything changes. The Home-to-Pool Path gives them a safe, private way to build that confidence before stepping into a pool.”After personally overcoming a lifelong fear of water, Todd now helps others do the same through a step-by-step approach focused on comfort, control, and confidence.The program is designed to serve as a foundational first step before traditional swim lessons, or for individuals who want to build confidence before independently practicing in a shallow pool.Course Features Include:• Home Practice Station — Build breath control using simple household items• Breath Awareness Training — Master nose and mouth breathing, breath control, and breath-holding techniques• Relaxation Exercises — Reduce anxiety and build calmness in and around water• Personalized Support — Includes a one-on-one consultationDesigned with accessibility in mind, the course removes common barriers such as cost, location, and fear of traditional learning environments.With swim season approaching, now is the ideal time for individuals and families to begin building water comfort before stepping into the pool.

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