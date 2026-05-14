Clinical Knowledge Graphs for Genomics Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Clinical Knowledge Graphs For Genomics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The clinical knowledge graphs for genomics market is rapidly gaining traction as genomic research and precision medicine evolve. With increasing data integration and advanced analytics, this sector is set to experience significant growth. Let’s explore the market size, driving forces, key trends, and regional dynamics shaping its future.

Strong Growth Expectations for the Clinical Knowledge Graphs for Genomics Market

The clinical knowledge graphs for genomics market has witnessed remarkable expansion in recent years. Market size is projected to rise from $1.46 billion in 2025 to $1.76 billion in 2026, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. This growth during the recent period is mainly fueled by advancements in genomic research, early adoption of clinical knowledge graph platforms, rising precision medicine demands, and the increasing use of bioinformatics tools alongside expanding datasets in clinical research.

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Forecasted Expansion and Market Drivers Through 2030

Looking ahead, the clinical knowledge graphs for genomics market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $3.74 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.7%. Key factors supporting this forecast include the growing incorporation of AI-powered analytics, widespread adoption of cloud-based deployment models, increasing need for personalized medical solutions, and the expansion of genomic data annotation services. Additionally, greater emphasis on drug discovery applications is boosting demand. Emerging trends projected for this period feature increased use of cloud knowledge graph platforms, enhanced genomic data integration software, advanced variant interpretation and annotation tools, expanded visualization and network analytics capabilities, and the rise of consulting and customized knowledge modeling services.

What Clinical Knowledge Graphs for Genomics Actually Are

Clinical knowledge graphs for genomics are specialized, graph-based data structures that merge genomic information with clinical, biological, and biomedical knowledge. They link various entities such as genes, genetic variants, diseases, phenotypes, drugs, and clinical guidelines through defined relationships. This interconnected data model facilitates efficient querying, inference, and discovery of clinically relevant genomic insights. These insights are crucial for tasks like diagnosis, prognosis, and advancing precision medicine.

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How Precision Medicine Fuels Market Growth

The growing embrace of precision medicine is a major catalyst propelling the clinical knowledge graphs for genomics market. Precision medicine tailors healthcare based on individual genetic profiles, environmental factors, and lifestyle. Advances in genomic technologies, decreasing sequencing costs, and a stronger focus on targeted therapies are driving this approach. Clinical knowledge graphs enable this by organizing complex data relationships, helping clinicians and researchers identify personalized treatments, anticipate drug responses, and discover new therapeutic targets more effectively. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based non-profit, reported that the US Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatment options for rare diseases in 2023, a notable increase from six approvals in 2022. This trend highlights how precision medicine’s rise is supporting market expansion.

Regional Insights Highlight North America and Asia-Pacific

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the clinical knowledge graphs for genomics market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global growth patterns.

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