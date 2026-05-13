TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2026 NATIONAL ASIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Saturday, May 16, 2026, the 2026 National Asian Heritage Festival will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 1:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street, NW

Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street, NW

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, from approximately 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

The following street may be closed to vehicle traffic if deemed necessary due to public safety and traffic mitigation decisions:

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.