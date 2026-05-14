Panter, Panter, and Sampedro awards Lorraine Silverstein Law Studies Scholarship to Lia Fife

Lia Fife: 'Law has helped me find my voice and gave me a platform to figure out who I am with no shame. I am so grateful because this scholarship helps me go to college and continue my pursuit to better myself and to help others in need of support.'

Panter, Panter & Sampedro has awarded Lia Fife of Miami Killian Senior High School the firm's Lorraine Silverstein Law Studies Scholarship.

Fife will attend the University of Central Florida this fall to pursue her studies in the legal field.

The Lorraine Silverstein Scholarship was established at Miami Killian Senior High School to support students who demonstrate academic excellence and a dedicated commitment to their community. Fife’s application stood out for her personal growth and her clear vision of how a legal education can empower both herself and those around her, the firm said.

“I’ve always been a shy person that struggled to speak up and voice my opinions,” said Fife. “Law has helped me find my voice and gave me a platform to figure out who I am with no shame. I am so grateful because this scholarship helps me go to college and continue my pursuit to better myself and to help others in need of support.”

Mitch Panter, managing partner at Panter, Panter & Sampedro, expressed his pride in supporting Fife’s journey.

“Lia’s dedication to using the law as a tool for personal growth and advocacy is exactly what this scholarship represents,” said Panter. “We are honored to support her as she begins her studies at the University of Central Florida and look forward to seeing the impact she will make in the future.”