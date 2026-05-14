Technology, Leadership & Innovation set to SHINE at VBLC 2026 in Delray Beach

Bar leaders from across Florida will gather at the Opal Grand Delray Beach July 10-11 for the 2026 Voluntary Bar Leaders Conference (VBLC) — an energizing summer experience designed to help voluntary bar organizations grow, evolve, and SHINE brighter than ever.

The annual conference brings together attorneys, executive directors, and association professionals for two days packed with leadership development, innovative ideas, strategic networking, and practical solutions focused on the future of bar operations. From membership growth and sponsorship strategies to visual communications, programming, and board leadership, VBLC delivers real-world tools bars can immediately put into action.

One of the most anticipated conversations this year centers around technology and Association Management Systems (AMS) — a topic many bars are wrestling with as they look for smarter, more efficient ways to operate, organizers say.

Maria Pecoraro-McCorkle

Leading the discussion is Voluntary Bar Liaison Committee member Maria McCorkle, who knows firsthand the challenges, frustrations, and opportunities that come with association management technology.

“When it comes to Igniting Your Shine, the technology conversation — especially around association management operations — is where we truly have an opportunity to lean in,” McCorkle said. “This session is grounded in real-world experience, led by bar leaders, with vendors responding directly to what associations actually need and the solutions they can provide.”

Feedback from voluntary bars across the state revealed a common theme: Many organizations either do not currently have an AMS, are frustrated with their existing systems, or are considering making a switch within the next few years.

“Across the board, we keep hearing the same concerns,” McCorkle said. “Systems can be difficult to use, fail to integrate smoothly, and often lack the support organizations need to succeed.”

Rather than a traditional vendor pitch session, the program is designed as an honest, practical conversation focused on day-to-day realities, she said.

“Bar leaders will share what they’re using, why they selected it, and where the challenges still exist,” McCorkle said. “Vendors will then respond directly to those pain points. The goal is to create something genuinely useful — not salesy.”

The session will also explore the vastly different technology needs between large metropolitan bars and smaller or unstaffed associations, while showcasing practical tools that can streamline operations, improve communication, strengthen membership engagement, and support long-term sustainability.

And the conversation will not stop in the meeting rooms. “We absolutely encourage attendees to continue the dialogue with exhibitors throughout the conference,” McCorkle added. “Those conversations often spark some of the best ideas and collaborations.”

Registration and hotel reservations for the 2026 Voluntary Bar Leaders Conference is now available through the conference webpage.