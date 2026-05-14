GARM Bahamas Ltd Opens at Hurricane Hole Marina Bringing Regenerative Medicine & Longevity Research to Paradise Island

Proprietary Gene Therapies, XPRIZE Finalist BRAIN RESET Protocol, and Bespoke Stem Cell Treatments Now Available in the Heart of The Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GARM Bahamas Ltd. is proud to announce the official opening of its newest state-of-the-art clinic, located within the Hurricane Hole Medical Center at the prestigious Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina. Building upon a storied twelve-year legacy of pioneering regenerative and longevity research and therapies on the Island of Roatán, GARM brings its world-renowned expertise to the heart of The Bahamas.GARM (Global Alliance for Regenerative Medicine) has long been at the forefront of medical innovation, dedicated to improving the quality of life for its patients and to extending the human healthspan. GARM’s new Paradise Island location, nestled within Hurricane Hole’s Medical Center, offers a comprehensive suite of proprietary, bespoke treatments and research protocols designed to prevent or to delay surgery, provide ortholongevity, alleviate or reduce pain, optimize cognitive and mental health; to improve physical performance, sexual health, and metabolism, to name a few.Revolutionary Therapies & Protocols:• Orthopedic & OrtholongevityTM Treatments: Proprietary, customized stem cell, PRP, and exosome therapies specifically formulated for joint pain, sports injuries, back and neck conditions, and "ortholongevity"—the science of maintaining orthopedic health and mobility throughout the aging process. These treatment protocols are the culmination of a lifetime of orthopedic excellence and regenerative medicine research by GARM’s Founder, world renowned orthopedic surgeon, Glenn C. Terry, M.D.• Advanced Gene Therapies: Featuring Follistatin plasmid gene therapy, engineered to increase lean muscle mass, enhance bone density, and reduce body fat, with potential telomere-lengthening benefits. The plasmid delivery system does not incorporate into a person’s chromosomal DNA.• Ischemia & Performance: VEGF plasmid gene therapy for lower limb ischemia and increased muscle oxygenation, aims to increase vascularization in patients who are suffering from critical limb ischemia; also has the goals of improving endurance and recovery.• BRAIN RESET Protocol: An XPRIZE finalist modality utilizing IV exosomes and targeted Low-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (LIFU) to improve memory and overall cognitive function, reduce cortisol levels, improve deep sleep, alleviate anxiety, and potentially enhance organ function. Some patients will receive Total Plasmapheresis (TPE) with this protocol.• Regenerative Aesthetics & Wellness: High-quality regenerative tools and the latest advancements for cellular-level aesthetics, hair restoration, and reduction in inflammation.• Specialized Men’s Health: Proprietary treatments for the treatment of erectile dysfunction through regenerative pathways."At GARM, we don't just treat symptoms, we search for the root cause of each patient’s problem to improve the quality of life for each individual. In doing so, we aim to help rewrite the narrative of human aging by improving patients’ healthspans. Our expansion into The Bahamas is a commitment to making the most advanced biological breakthroughs accessible to those who refuse to accept decline as an inevitability. We are here to empower people to reclaim vitality and healthspan."— Heather Terry, CEO of GARM Bahamas Ltd.The Clinic’s location in the Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina provides an unparalleled level of convenience and privacy for international patients and yachting enthusiasts. Integrated within the Hurricane Hole Medical Center, GARM Bahamas ensures that patients receive exceptional care in a luxurious and tranquil environment.About GARM Bahamas Ltd.GARM is a recognized leader in the fields of regenerative medicine and longevity medicine. With over twelve years of clinical experience and research originally established in Roatán, GARM specializes in proprietary stem cell therapies, exosome treatments, gene therapy protocols, and select immunotherapy treatment options. Its mission is to bridge the gap between cutting-edge science and clinical application to improve the quality of life for patients worldwide. The GARM Bahamas Ltd. team of physicians is led by Dr. Robin Roberts, Dr. Glenn C Terry, Dr. Dane Bowe, Dr. Douglas Tucker, and Dr. Roddy McGee.Media Contact:Heather Terry, Co-Founder and CEOHurricane Hole Medical Center, Paradise Island, BahamasEmail: heather@garmclinic.comWebsite: www.garmclinic.com

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