Academy Award Nominee Eric Roberts Joins Cast of Chiaramonte Films, Inc.’s Latest Feature, 'Ricardo Del Rey'

Ricardo Del Rey Chiaramonte Films Inc. Logo

Principal photography on the upcoming feature is scheduled to begin late-May 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona

Roberts memorable work in The Pope of Greenwich Village, Best of the Best, The Dark Knight, The Expendables, In Cold Blood, Less Than Perfect, Heroes, and more made him our first choice.” — Andrew Chiaramonte, writer and director of Ricardo Del Rey

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chiaramonte Films, Inc. announced today that acclaimed actor Eric Roberts has joined the cast of its upcoming feature film Ricardo Del Rey . Roberts, whose screen career spans more than four decades, brings a long-standing Hollywood presence to the production. He earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Runaway Train. He also received Golden Globe nominations for King of the Gypsies, Star 80, and Runaway Train, early career performances that helped establish him as one of the most compelling actors of his generation.Ricardo Del Rey, written and directed by Andrew Chiaramonte, features Roberts as a complex man who has lost everything and, through an unlikely bond with an 11-year-old boy named Miguel Rodriguez (Ricardo Del Rey), finds redemption and begins to rebuild his life. The film is being developed as a character-driven story centered on ambition, loyalty, consequences, and the choices that shape both of their legacies. While additional plot details are being kept under wraps, the production is designed as a contemporary dramatic and cinematic story with deeply felt spiritual overtones.“Eric Roberts’ name carries a history that film fans know and respect,” said Brent Nicholson, Marketing Director for Chiaramonte Films, Inc. “That gives Ricardo Del Rey an immediate point of connection with audiences, media outlets, and industry professionals worldwide.”Production is scheduled to take place in Phoenix, Arizona beginning in late May 2026. The location will serve as a key backdrop for the film’s visual style and atmosphere, offering a Southwestern setting that supports the tone and world of the story.Additional casting and production announcements are expected to follow.About Chiaramonte Films, Inc.Chiaramonte Films, Inc. is an independent film production company led by filmmaker Andrew Chiaramonte. The company develops feature films across multiple genres, including Adam’s Ghost, Young & Cursed, and the upcoming Ricardo Del Rey, with a focus on strong characters, cinematic storytelling , and commercial audience appeal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.