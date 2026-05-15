London Photography Awards Announces 2026 Winners in Recognition of Global Photographic Excellence

2026 London Photography Awards Winners Announced Vanishing Worlds by Roberto Pazzi | Photographer of the Year (Professional) Bullets of Joy by João Coelho | Photographer of the Year (Amateur) 2026 European Photography Awards Calling for Entries Now

The London Photography Awards has officially announced the 2026 winners, recognising exceptional photography from across the international creative community.

The 2026 winners have demonstrated exceptional ability in both execution and vision, securing a place within a highly competitive international field.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The London Photography Awards has officially announced the winners of its 2026 competition, recognising exceptional photography from across the international creative community. Organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the award continues to honour images that demonstrate strong visual authority, technical excellence, and compelling photographic execution on a global stage.

This year, the competition received over 4,000 entries from more than 30 countries, reflecting the continued reach and relevance of the award among both established professionals and emerging photographers. Winning entries were recognised across a broad range of photographic disciplines, including fine art, architecture, editorial, commercial, nature, people photography, and more.

2026 London Photographers of the Year

At the highest level of recognition, two photographers distinguished themselves through images that demonstrated exceptional command of the medium, securing the competition’s top honours:

• Professional Photographer of the Year —Vanishing Worlds by Roberto Pazzi, Italy

Awarded a $3,000 cash prize, the winning image stood out for its precision, strength of composition, and clear visual impact.

• Amateur Photographer of the Year — Bullets of Joy by João Coelho, Portugal

Awarded a $2,000 cash prize, the image impressed through confident execution, creative instinct, and a strong photographic voice.

2026 Category Winners of the Year

In addition to the top titles, the London Photography Awards also recognises the Category Winners of the Year across both Professional and Amateur levels. Each winner receives a $100 cash prize in recognition of outstanding photographic achievement within their respective discipline.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. Nature Photography – Helios Awakens by Craig Bill, United States

2. Architecture Photography – Spiral in Moonlight by Gary Ng, Hong Kong SAR

3. Fine Art Photography – Dante's Inferno - Tableaux Vivants by Alessia Santambrogio, Italy

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur)

1. Nature Photography – Newborn Moon by Allan Andersen, Denmark

2. People Photography – Happy Kids by Peter Voss, Ethiopia

3. Editorial Photography – At the refugee Camp of Nduta, Kigoma, Tanzania by Paloma SERRA, Spain

4. Architecture Photography – When Towers Meet Wings by Raghuvamsh Chavali, Canada

The full list of winners and their award-winning images can be viewed at https://londonphotographyawards.com/winner.php.

“To be recognised at the London Photography Awards is to stand among the leading photographers today,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “The 2026 winners have demonstrated exceptional ability in both execution and vision, securing a place within a highly competitive international field. Their success reflects a standard of excellence that carries meaning far beyond this recognition.”

Winning entries were selected by an international panel of industry professionals through a blind evaluation process, ensuring that recognised shots were judged on its photographic merit and execution.

Following this announcement, recognised photographers and participants may further position their photography across additional international platforms organised by IAA, including the European Photography Awards and Global Photography Awards. These programmes continue to recognise photographic excellence across diverse themes and perspectives, providing extended visibility within the global photography community.

About London Photography Awards

The London Photography Awards is an international photography competition dedicated to recognising and honouring excellence in photography across a wide range of categories. Open to professionals, amateurs, and students, the award provides a respected global platform for photographers whose images demonstrate strong technical ability, creative direction, and visual impact.

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