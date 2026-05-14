MyCommunityToday Adds AI-Powered Shop Together Feature with Deal Chief to Enhance Group Shopping

Shopping is often a shared experience, and the Shop Together feature brings that behavior into a digital environment.” — said Saied Agahi, CEO of MyCommunityToday.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyCommunityToday announced the introduction of its “ Shop Together ” feature, a collaborative shopping capability designed to enable users to discover, evaluate, and engage with deals and products collectively. The feature is supported by the platform’s artificial intelligence (AI) engine, Deal Chief, which helps identify relevant offers and improve shared decision-making experiences.The Shop Together feature allows users to interact with others while browsing deals, products, and services within the platform. It is designed to reflect real-world shopping behavior, where individuals often seek input from friends, family, or community members before making purchasing decisions.According to MyCommunityToday, Deal Chief contributes by analyzing user preferences, engagement patterns, and shared interactions to present deals and recommendations that align with both individual and group interests.Collaborative Shopping ExperienceThe Shop Together feature enables users to:-> Share deals, products, and listings with other users in real time-> Engage in group-based discussions before making decisions-> Provide feedback and responses within a shared shopping context-> Coordinate purchasing decisions within a connected environment-> These capabilities are intended to support more informed and interactive shopping experiences.AI-Driven Recommendations for Group EngagementDeal Chief enhances the Shop Together feature by:-> Analyzing user behavior and shared interactions-> Identifying relevant deals for both individuals and groups-> Prioritizing high-value and trending offers-> Continuously refining recommendations based on engagement dataThis functionality is designed to improve the relevance of shared content and support efficient decision-making.Integration Across Mobile and WebMyCommunityToday confirmed that the Shop Together feature is available across both its mobile application and web platform. Users can access collaborative shopping tools regardless of device, ensuring a consistent experience.Connection to Local CommerceThe Shop Together feature is integrated within the broader MyCommunityToday ecosystem, including local marketplace, deals, and business listings. This integration enables users to explore and interact with nearby businesses while engaging with others.Ongoing DevelopmentMyCommunityToday indicated that it will continue to refine collaborative features, including enhancements to interaction tools and AI-driven recommendations.About Deal ChiefDeal Chief is an AI engine developed by MyCommunityToday. It supports personalized recommendations and collaborative engagement by analyzing user behavior, preferences, and interaction patterns.About MyCommunityTodayMyCommunityToday is a community centered technology company offering an innovative appless app platform that connects users with local businesses services and neighborhood resources. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence custom digital solutions SEO optimization services and a community first philosophy MyCommunityToday empowers merchants with enterprise grade technology while providing users with a personalized and meaningful local digital experience.Media Contact:Phone: 1-877-I-GO-MYCTEmail: contacts@mycommunity.todayWebsite: https://gomycommunity.com

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