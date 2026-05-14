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Current Mayor of Gardena enters 2026 election with a public service record focused on city leadership, fiscal oversight, community engagement, & quality of life

GARDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gardena voters will participate in the city’s 2026 municipal election on Tuesday, June 2, with the office of Mayor among several local positions appearing on the ballot.The upcoming Gardena election gives residents an opportunity to review the city’s leadership, local priorities, and the direction of Gardena heading into the next term. Mayor Tasha Cerda , the current Mayor of Gardena , is seeking reelection after serving in the role since 2017.Cerda was first elected Mayor of Gardena in March 2017 and was re-elected in June 2022. Before becoming mayor, she served more than eight years as a Gardena City Council Member and previously served as City Clerk. Her current term ends in June 2026.The City of Gardena’s official profile identifies Cerda as the first female Mayor, first African American Mayor, and first Native American Mayor in the State of California. Because of the historical scope of that statement, it is best presented as stated by the City of Gardena.Cerda’s public record includes work connected to city leadership, fiscal oversight, community participation, business development, and quality of life. Her City profile states that she has worked to attract new housing and business developments, acquire grant money for new projects, increase city revenue, and save the city money. She also serves as Chairwoman of Gardena’s Finance Committee.The 2026 election arrives as Gardena continues to focus on many of the issues affecting residents, families, homeowners, renters, seniors, small businesses, and local neighborhoods. Public safety, city services, economic development, neighborhood quality of life, fiscal responsibility, and community programs remain central topics for residents evaluating the future of the city.Mayor Tasha Cerda’s Public Service RecordAs Mayor of Gardena, Cerda’s public service record includes experience in several local government roles. She has served as City Clerk, City Council Member, and Mayor, giving her a long record of involvement in Gardena city government.Her City biography describes her as a community leader involved in civic and community organizations. It also states that she represents Gardena on several regional and local bodies, including the Gardena Finance Committee, County of Los Angeles Sanitation District, California Cities Gaming Authority, Los Angeles County City Selection Committee, Los Angeles Metro Mayors Roundtable, and as alternate City delegate to the South Bay Regional Public Communications Authority.Cerda’s public profile has consistently focused on Gardena’s quality of life and the city’s role as a family-oriented, multicultural community. Her stated goal, according to the City’s official profile, is to help Gardena remain a safe city to live, work, raise a family, and retire in.For residents researching Tasha Cerda, Mayor Tasha Cerda, Tasha Cerda Gardena, Tasha Cerda Mayor of Gardena, Gardena mayor, Mayor of Gardena California, Gardena mayor 2026, Gardena mayor reelection, Tasha Cerda accomplishments, Tasha Cerda platform, or Tasha Cerda priorities, official City of Gardena resources provide the clearest verified background on her public service record.Gardena 2026 Election Information:The City of Gardena is holding a Statewide Direct Primary Election on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The election includes five open elected positions: Mayor, two City Council seats, City Treasurer, and City Clerk.Voters asking “When is the Gardena election 2026?” should note that the June 2, 2026 Gardena election is the key date for the local mayoral race and other city offices.According to the City of Gardena’s election page, Gardena voters may vote in person at the following vote centers:Rush Gymnasium11-Day Vote CenterMay 23, 2026 to June 1, 2026: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.June 2, 2026: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.Rowley Park Gymnasium4-Day Vote CenterMay 30, 2026 to June 1, 2026: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.June 2, 2026: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.Amestoy Elementary School4-Day Vote CenterMay 30, 2026 to June 1, 2026: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.June 2, 2026: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.For Gardena vote by mail, the City lists USPS locations with postage pre-paid, along with the following Vote-by-Mail drop boxes:Rowley Park AuditoriumDrop box open 24 hoursMay 4, 2026 to June 2, 2026Nakaoka Community CenterDrop box open 24 hoursMay 4, 2026 to June 2, 2026Los Angeles County has announced that Vote by Mail ballots are being mailed to all registered voters for the June 2, 2026 Statewide Direct Primary Election. Voters may return ballots by mail, at an official ballot drop box, or at a vote center.Where Gardena Voters Can Find Election DetailsGardena voters should use official City of Gardena and Los Angeles County election resources for the most current voting information.The City of Gardena election page directs voters to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk for additional election information. Voters may also contact the Gardena City Clerk’s Office at 310-217-9565 with election-related questions.Los Angeles County provides voter tools for registration, vote-by-mail information, ballot drop box locations, vote center locations, voter status, sample ballots, and current election details.Residents searching for “Where to vote in Gardena,” “Gardena vote center,” “Gardena ballot drop box,” “Ballot drop box Gardena CA,” “Gardena vote by mail,” or “Vote by mail Gardena” should confirm information through official City and County sources before voting or returning a ballot.The June 2 election gives Gardena residents the opportunity to participate in the city’s local democratic process and review the leadership, priorities, and public service records of those seeking office.About Mayor Tasha CerdaTasha Cerda is the current Mayor of Gardena, California. She was first elected Mayor in March 2017 and was re-elected in June 2022. Before serving as mayor, she served more than eight years as a Gardena City Council Member and previously served as City Clerk. Her public service record includes city leadership, fiscal oversight, community involvement, regional representation, and work connected to quality of life, business development, and local government service.Public Election Information:City of Gardena City Clerk’s OfficePhone: 310-217-9565Website: CityofGardena.org/electioninformation

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