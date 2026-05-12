New Group Home for Adults with Intellectual Disabilities Opens in Regina

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2026

Today, Social Services Minister Terry Jenson joined Chip and Dale Homes Inc. to celebrate the opening of a four-space group home in Regina for adults with intellectual disabilities. The Ministry of Social Services invested $1.5 million in capital funding to build the home and is providing over $500,000 in annual operating funding.

"This home reflects our government's ongoing commitment to ensuring individuals with intellectual disabilities have the necessary supports to live with dignity and independence," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "By working with community partners like Chip and Dale Homes, we are creating spaces that foster community, connection and a better quality of life."

With staff available 24 hours a day, residents receive tailored residential support, including supervision and personal care, in a safe and respectful environment.

Chip and Dale Homes Inc. is a Regina-based non-profit that has supported individuals with intellectual disabilities for more than 40 years. The organization provides person-centred supports through family-like homes, day programs and supported living services.

"Chip and Dale Homes is excited to celebrate the official opening of this home on Dumont Way. It has been so wonderful to support these men in moving into their home, and we realize what a privilege it is to be a part of their lives," Chip and Dale Homes Inc. Executive Director Tamara Jackson said. "Our goal is to provide the support that they need to realize their dreams and to live a life of their choosing. We celebrate with them and their loved ones and are excited for what the future holds."

For information on intellectual disability services, please contact the Ministry of Social Services office nearest you, or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca.

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