May 10 to 16 Proclaimed National Police Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 12, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 10 to 16, 2026, as National Police Week.

Since 1970, National Police Week has recognized the dedication, professionalism and service of police officers and law enforcement agencies across the province who work to keep Saskatchewan communities safe. The week highlights the importance of collaboration between the RCMP, municipal police services, law enforcement agencies, government and community partners to help strengthen community and public safety.

"Police services across Saskatchewan work every day with community and other law enforcement partners to address complex challenges and help keep people safe," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "National Police Week is an opportunity to recognize their outstanding service and reaffirm our government's commitment to providing the resources and supports our policing and law enforcement partners need to protect our communities."

In 2026-27, the government is investing $880 million to protect Saskatchewan and strengthen public safety in the province. Key policing and community safety investments include:

$310 million to support RCMP operations in Saskatchewan, including $26 million for First Nations policing;

Nearly $6 million in continued funding for the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) enforcement initiative, part of the province's $11.9 million commitment to hire approximately 100 new municipal police officers;

$22.7 million invested in the Municipal Police Grants program, funding 160 municipal police officers in our province to support frontline policing and improve response capacity in municipalities across the province;

$190,000 for the Small Town and Rural (STAR) Police Services Grant Program, supporting proactive, community-based policing in rural Saskatchewan; and

An additional $4.8 million to hire new officers under the Saskatchewan Marshals Service, which has been operational since spring 2025 and focusing on provincial priorities such as gangs, illegal weapons, drugs and apprehending prolific and high-risk offenders and wanted individuals who pose a risk to public safety.

"On behalf of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, we acknowledge the Government of Saskatchewan's proclamation of May 10-16, 2026 as National Police Week," Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police President Patrick Nogier said. "While we continue to learn from and contribute to national policing efforts, Saskatchewan presents a uniquely challenging and deeply rewarding environment, where success is built on the resilience, collaboration and ingenuity of our frontline members. As policing evolves, it is important that public safety efforts continue to be informed by frontline experience, supported by strong partnerships, legislation and sustained investment. Together, we will make a difference."

Through continued investment, collaboration and support, the Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to working alongside police services, law enforcement agencies and community partners to strengthen public safety for everyone in the province.

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For more information, contact:

Media Desk

Community Safety

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5057

Email: mediaCS@gov.sk.ca