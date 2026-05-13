Province Recognizes 2026-27 Lieutenant Governor Scholarship Award Winners

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2026

Four outstanding Saskatchewan graduate and post graduate students are being recognized for their academic excellence and leadership through the 2026-27 Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Scholarship and the Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Indigenous Scholarship.

Each award provides $20,000 to support graduate and post graduate students in Saskatchewan who are advancing research excellence and leadership within their disciplines. This year, for the first time, two additional $20,000 scholarships have been awarded, totaling $80,000 in student support.

"Congratulations to this year's remarkable recipients on earning their scholarships through original thinking and groundbreaking research," Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre said. "I am delighted that funds have increased to provide more support for some of Saskatchewan's most brilliant graduate and post graduate students."

"By recognizing excellence in graduate and post graduate studies, we are supporting research that contributes to Saskatchewan's long-term growth and success," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "These scholarships help ensure the next generation of leaders have the tools to turn innovative ideas into real world impact."

The 2026-27 Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Scholarship recipients are Megan Zak and Mehdi Khalaj.

Megan Zak is pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Science/Biology at the University of Regina, researching how specific plasmid proteins influence bacterial behaviour and persistence in agricultural environments. Her work aims to support strategies that limit the spread of harmful traits such as antimicrobial resistance, helping protect livestock health and strengthen Saskatchewan's agricultural productivity.

Mehdi Khalaj is pursuing a PhD in Computer Science (Quantum Bioinformatics) at the University of Saskatchewan, exploring how quantum computing can accelerate the analysis of complex biological data for personalized medicine. This research has the potential to improve disease diagnosis and treatment timelines while increasing efficiency and reducing costs across health care systems.

"Receiving this award is a meaningful recognition of my efforts and encourages me to continue pursuing high-quality research," Mehdi Khalaj said. "It further motivates me to advance my work in quantum computing for healthcare and to contribute meaningful, high-impact research that benefits both Saskatchewan and the broader scientific community."

The 2026-27 Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Indigenous Scholarship recipients are Katie Tolley and Christopher Hansen.

Katie Tolley is pursuing a PhD in Public Health at the University of Saskatchewan, examining how Métis youth sexual health and wellness education is represented through policy and classroom practice. Her research amplifies Métis perspectives and aims to inform culturally responsive education approaches and equitable policy development in Saskatchewan.

Christopher Hansen is pursuing a Master of Applied Science in Energy Systems Engineering at the University of Regina, researching advanced nuclear fuel technologies that improve safety and performance in reactor systems. His work supports the development of small modular reactors, contributing to emissions reduction and adding value to Saskatchewan's uranium and nuclear technology sectors.

"This prestigious scholarship not only helps support my family during the duration of my MASc [Master of Applied Science] but also acts a crucial resource in providing access to specialized training and research that may otherwise be inaccessible," Christopher Hansen said. "It represents the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to supporting Indigenous people's determination to pursue graduate degrees and hold positions of great impact, both at home and abroad."

A total of 67 scholarships have been awarded since 1987, totaling over $1 million. These annual scholarships honour students who demonstrate exceptional academic performance and whose research contributes to the priorities identified in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan.

To learn more about scholarships, visit: Scholarships, Bursaries and Grants | Saskatchewan Education and Learning | Government of Saskatchewan

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