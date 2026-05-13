Expansion of Virtual Access to Addiction Medicine

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2026

Residents to benefit as options for addiction treatment expands to more communities

The Virtual Access to Addiction Medicine (VAAM) program is expanding to additional communities and surrounding areas, including Arborfield, Carrot River, Choiceland, Esterhazy, Hudson Bay, Kahkewistahaw First Nation, La Ronge, Melville, Pinehouse, Porcupine Plain, Tisdale and Yorkton.

The VAAM program provides Saskatchewan residents with substance use disorder access to physicians, nurses and counsellors who specialize in addiction medicine. The goal is to make treatment easier to reach, especially for people in rural and remote areas who may not have a local prescriber.

"This program reduces transportation barriers and improves access to life saving addiction medicine for individuals with substance use disorder," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "Expanding this program will help more residents across our province on their recovery journey."

Intake, assessment and treatment are provided by videoconferencing or telephone in collaboration with existing local supports such as labs for urine drug screening, mental health and addiction outpatient services for counselling and pharmacists for dispensing medication.

"Virtual Access to Addiction Medicine is continuing to bring care closer to home for the people across Saskatchewan," Mental Health and Addictions Services SHA Executive Director Zoe Teed McKay said. "By offering timely, virtual access to physicians, nurses and counsellors, we are reducing barriers and meeting people where they are. This patients-first approach supports people navigating challenges with substance use in accessing compassionate, respectful care and connecting to the services they need on their well-being and recovery journey."

The Government of Saskatchewan has provided $3.6M to increase access to addictions medicine, which includes the VAAM program and additional supports for existing Opioid Agonist Therapy programs.

VAAM was initially launched in January in Lloydminster, Nipawin and Cumberland House - Cree Nation and Northern Village, along with all detox and treatment centres across the province.

Virtual Access to Addiction Medicine is open to individuals who:

live in the participating communities and/or are attending a detox or recovery treatment centre in the province;

are 18 years or older;

want help with substance use (eg. opioid, alcohol, stimulant or benzodiazepine use);

are open to discussing treatment options, including medication; and

don't currently have a prescriber.

For more details, visit the VAAM program at the SHA website.

-30-

For more information, contact: