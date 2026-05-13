Specialized Policing Teams Deliver Strong Results for Saskatchewan Municipalities

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2026

Saskatchewan's municipally-led Crime Reduction Teams (CRTs) and Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Teams (STRTs) continue to play a critical role in enhancing public safety across the province, delivering significant results in 2025.

Over the course of the year, CRT and STRT officers seized 114 firearms, dismantled major drug trafficking operations and laid 722 criminal charges against 154 individuals. Police also confiscated more than $926,000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

"These results demonstrate the real and measurable impact our specialized policing teams are having on community safety," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "Frontline officers are disrupting organized crime, removing illegal firearms and drugs from our streets and holding offenders accountable. Our government remains firmly committed to supporting law enforcement to ensure Saskatchewan communities are safe and secure.”

In total, these specialized policing teams seized substantial quantities of illicit drugs from Saskatchewan communities, including more than 12.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 25.4 kilograms of cocaine and 2.2 kilograms of fentanyl, along with other controlled substances such as illegal tobacco, psilocybin and illegal pharmaceuticals.

There are currently three municipally operated CRT and STRT teams based in Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon. CRTs focus on prolific offenders, street gangs and crime surges, while STRTs target illegal firearms and drug and human trafficking operations.

"With continued support from the Government of Saskatchewan, the Saskatoon Crime Reduction Team works to enhance public safety by disrupting crime in our community through the removal of dangerous weapons and illicit substances," Saskatoon Police Service Chief Cameron McBride said. "Each seizure helps ensure criminals do not benefit from illegal activity and helps create a stronger sense of safety in our neighbourhoods."

Specialized investigations throughout the year led to targeted enforcement actions. In one example, Prince Albert CRT and STRT members began investigating a drug trafficking network in October 2025. After a six-week investigation, officers executed multiple Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants, seizing approximately 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, nearly $70,000 in cash and an illegal firearm. Four individuals were charged with drug and weapon offences.

"The ongoing support from the Government of Saskatchewan has enabled our CRT and STRT members to achieve significant results in 2025," Inspector Craig Mushka of the Prince Albert Police Service said. "These proactive investigations are disrupting serious criminal activity, removing harmful drugs and illegal firearms from our communities and improving long-term public safety."

In 2025, STRT investigators opened 68 human trafficking investigations and conducted 178 interventions to support victims and disrupt exploitation.

Across the province, officers also executed 168 search warrants and 75 arrest warrants during CRT operations, reflecting the scale and complexity of enforcement required to address organized crime.

"These specialized policing teams allow municipal police services to respond to modern criminal threats," Weger said. "By working collaboratively with our policing partners, we are strengthening public safety and protecting the well-being of everyone in Saskatchewan."

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