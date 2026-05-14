In Ambitious Session, Democrats Focused on Affordability and Addressed Must-Fix Issues Amidst Federal Attacks and a Billion Dollar Deficit

Denver, CO – In the 2026 session, lawmakers worked to make Colorado more affordable, protect core services like K-12 education and Medicaid coverage, and address some of the thorniest issues facing the state in a challenging environment marked by global instability, rising political violence, a generational drought, unlawful federal overreach and a billion dollar budget crisis.





From housing affordability and AI to competency reform and education funding, lawmakers found consensus on complicated issues.





“In an ambitious session, Democrats focused on affordability and tackled must-fix issues amidst federal attacks and a billion dollar deficit,” said Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon. “We worked hard to create jobs, lower the costs of housing, child care, healthcare and utilities, and protect our public lands, air and water. Lawmakers navigated a difficult budget to increase funding for K-12 education and prevent devastating cuts to core healthcare coverage. In many ways, the world around us shaped, and at times, hung over our work. With this backdrop behind us, lawmakers set their eyes on big ideas and complex problems to solve, including finding consensus across party lines to reform our competency laws and improve public safety.”





“Despite a challenging national environment and a billion dollar budget deficit, Democrats once again worked hard to lower costs, protect funding for K-12 schools, and bolster an economy that rewards hard work,” said Senate President James Coleman, D-Denver. “I’m proud of all that we accomplished to keep our state on a path to a resilient future and ensure that no matter your income or zip code, you have the opportunity to earn a good life in Colorado. Regardless of the chaos in Washington, here at home we’re committed to doing work that meets the moment and that has a real impact on the people of Colorado.”





“This year we stepped up to protect the Colorado way of life and push back against federal overreach that threatens our communities,” said House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D- Wheat Ridge. “We passed pivotal legislation to support immigrants and workers, protect victims of domestic violence, improve public safety and create economic opportunities for hardworking people by making it easier to start a small business selling cottage foods like tamales. From legislation on housing and gun violence to our first in the nation AI law and landmark protections for workers, I have given all my heart as Majority Leader to passing our caucus’ transformative work, and it has been a true privilege to serve our state.”





“Democrats’ work this year reflects our yearslong commitment to lowering costs and protecting Coloradans’ rights and freedoms in the face of federal interference,” said Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver. “I’m proud of the work we accomplished this year to make our state more affordable, protect the core services that Coloradans rely on, as well as our ability to pass nation leading legislation like my bill to establish a regulatory framework for AI systems. As I leave my final session, I’m grateful to my colleagues for their leadership on the issues that matter most to Coloradans and their continued focus on building a Colorado where everyone can thrive.”





“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Speaker for the last four years,” continued McCluskie, who is serving in her final term. “I am forever grateful for the enduring support of my colleagues, High Country communities, my family and constituents and for all that we have accomplished together – modernizing our 30-year-old school finance formula to put students first and boost funding for rural schools, securing historic protections for critical streams and wetlands, expanding workforce opportunities, and creating the Reinsurance Program that has saved Coloradans over $2 billion on healthcare.”





This year, Democrats passed pivotal legislation to make Colorado more affordable, boost the economy, create jobs and protect your rights as politicians in Washington levied unprecedented new pressures on the legislature and state.





Democrats worked hard to build an economy where everyone has a fair shot – a new law will prohibit the use of personal data and algorithms to charge you more or pay you less. A nation-leading AI law will protect people interacting with Automated Decision-Making Technology (ADMT) systems while balancing the needs of businesses, schools, nonprofits and consumers.





After serious public safety issues emerged regarding Colorado’s competency to proceed laws, lawmakers from both parties worked alongside the state’s elected district attorneys, public defenders and civil liberties advocates to reform the process and address this critical concern.





Despite a billion dollar budget crisis, lawmakers protected K-12 education funding and referred a measure to voters so that teachers can ask Coloradans if education funding should grow with our economy or continue to be constrained by TABOR. The budget also protected core services like healthcare coverage and public safety while making responsible cuts to close the deficit.





Making Colorado More Affordable:





Democrats passed bills to lower the cost of:





Housing (HB26-1001, SB26-001, HB26-1065, SB26-040);

Property insurance (SB26-155);

Healthcare (SB26-178, HB26-1002);

Utility bills and energy costs (HB26-1326, HB26-1007, SB26-002, SB26-142); and

Childcare (HB26-1004).





Building an Economy Where Everyone has a Fair Shot:

Several new bills create jobs, boost wages, support Colorado agriculture and make it easier for students to enter the workforce and pursue the careers of their dreams (HB26-1289, HB26-1223, HB26-1003, HB26-1317, HB26-1014, SB26-052, HB26-1033, HB26-1010, HB26-1031, HB26-1340, SB26-010, HB26-1005).





Protecting Your Rights, the Environment, and the Colorado Way of Life:





Democrats pushed back against federal overreach by defending our elections, supporting immigrants, protecting access to vaccines, and making sure that coal plants that the Trump administration is forcing to stay open don’t cost people more on their utility bills or harm air quality (SB26-032, HB26-1113, SB26-005, HB26-1276, HB26-1283, HB26-1226).





In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision weakening prohibitions on conversion therapy, lawmakers passed a new law to protect survivors of this dangerous practice (HB26-1322). Democrats passed laws to expand access to reproductive healthcare, insulate nonprofits from political interference, and protect Colorado’s air, water and public lands (HB26-1335, SB26-009, SB26-003, HB26-1008, SB26-016).





Improving Public Safety:





Lawmakers from both parties came together to address gaps in Colorado’s competency reform process to protect public safety. New laws protect and stand up for victims, crack down on commercial sex trafficking of children, and improve safety for drivers, passengers and pedestrians. Democrats also passed legislation to prevent gun violence, protect children online and stop senior fraud and scams (SB26-149, HB26-1009, SB26-095, HB26-1103, HB26-1142, SB26-015, HB26-1242, HB26-1424, SB26-035, SB26-072, SB26-141, SB26-004, HB26-1126, HB26-1265, HB26-1144, SB26-011, HB26-1263, HB26-1058, HB26-1110).