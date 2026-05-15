2026 TITAN Property Awards Reveals Season 1 Winners Shaping the Future of Global Property Design and Development

2026 TITAN Property Awards: Season 1 Full Winners Announced 2026 TITAN Property Awards: Season 2 Calling for Entries Now 2026 TITAN Property Awards S1 Architecture of the Year - Shenzhen Qianhai Snow World by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co.,Ltd. 2026 TITAN Property Awards S1 Interior Design of the Year - Chengdu Yuexiu · Tianyue Yuncui by Xi'an Philomis Decoration Design Co., Ltd 2026 TITAN Property Awards S1 Landscape Design of the Year - HANGZHOU ETERNAL VILLA by GTS

The TITAN Property Awards has announced its Season 1 winners for 2026, recognizing a new wave of property excellence.

The winners of this season represent a level of thinking and execution that sets them apart globally, defining what property design should aspire to moving forward.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Property Awards has announced its Season 1 winners for 2026, recognizing a new wave of property excellence that reflects how the built environment is evolving in response to changing lifestyles, technologies, and expectations worldwide.

Rather than focusing solely on scale or complexity, this year’s winning entries demonstrate a shift toward design that prioritizes clarity of purpose, user experience, and long-term environmental consideration. Across residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed-use spaces, these winners showcase how design continues to redefine the role of property in everyday life.

Highest Honors: Category Winners of the Year

Among this year’s winners, the highest-scoring entries from over 30 countries have been recognized as the Category Winners of the Year, representing the strongest examples of design execution and innovation across key disciplines, including architecture, interior design, landscape, lighting, and conceptual design. These winners are:

1. Interior Design of the Year – Chengdu Yuexiu · Tianyue Yuncui by Xi'an Philomis Decoration Design Co., Ltd

2. Architecture of the Year – Shenzhen Qianhai Snow World by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co.,Ltd.

3. Landscape Design of the Year – HANGZHOU ETERNAL VILLA by GTS

In addition, a selection of featured winners has been recognized for their exceptional contributions to design innovation, sustainability, and overall excellence within the property sector. These include KPF, UNStudio, CBRE, RIYADH AIR, Matrix Design, LSD Interior Design, line+ studio, Kris Lin International Design, GMA ARCHITECTURAL & URBAN DESIGN, HZS Design Holding Company Limited, 9M Architectural Design, WSD, and many others, which are available at https://thepropertyawards.com/winner.php.

“Recognition at this level is not simply about visual excellence—it is about the ability of design to endure, to function, and to elevate the environments it serves,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “The winners of this season represent a level of thinking and execution that sets them apart globally, defining what property design should aspire to moving forward.”

Looking Ahead: 2026 Season 2 Now Open for Entries

Following the winner’s announcement, the competition’s second season is now open for entries. Property designers, architects, and industry professionals are invited to submit entries that continues to challenge conventions and raise the standard of the built environment.

Early Bird submissions will benefit from the most favorable entry rates until June 17, with entries being accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on September 16. The next wave of recognition will culminate when the results are announced on November 6, continuing TITAN’s role in defining excellence within the global property industry.

About TITAN Property Awards

The TITAN Property Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence in property design across architecture, interior design, landscape, lighting, and conceptual disciplines. The award honors work that elevates the built environment and contributes to the advancement of the global property industry.

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