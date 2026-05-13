Shining a Spotlight on Staff – I am Cal OES Video Series – Patti Tran Orozco

Published: May 13, 2026

Severe weather conditions such as snowstorms, wildfires, and floods have become more frequent and intense across California. This means our response coordination is more important than ever.

To strengthen community response efforts, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has divided the state into three geographic regions: Inland, Coastal, and Southern. This regional structure helps ensure critical resources are positioned where they are needed most to keep Californians safe during emergencies.

Leading response efforts in the Inland Region is Patti Tran Orozco, Cal OES Senior Emergency Services Coordinator. Patti works closely with 31 counties and state and federal partners to strengthen emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

When she is not responding to emergencies, Patti enjoys being a master gardener and helps build gardening programs at local schools. Her passion for building stronger, more resilient communities is what drives her work in emergency management.

“This work is personal to me because I feel I can help improve my community to be prepared for an emergency and recover from it. I feel I am very compassionate with my work, and I bring that back to my community,” said Patti.

Patti has devoted two decades to the Cal OES mission of keeping Californians safe and continues to respond to the state’s ever-evolving emergency management challenges.