AIT Launches AITSPIN, a New Model of Professional Education for the AI Era

Distinguished guests gather at the launch of the AIT School of Professional Intelligence (AITSPIN) in Bangkok, including diplomats, academics, corporate leaders, and education experts.

The AIT School of Professional Intelligence (AITSPIN) advances lifelong learning and workforce reinvention for the AI era.

The launch of AITSPIN marks a significant new chapter in AIT’s evolution. With AITSPIN, the Institute is expanding its reach beyond a regional focus into a broader global educational network.” — H.E. Vijavat Isarabhakdi

BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) has launched the AIT School of Professional Intelligence (AITSPIN), a new school created to serve professionals, leaders, and organizations navigating a world transformed by artificial intelligence. The school was officially inaugurated at a grand opening ceremony held in Bangkok on May 12, 2026.The inauguration was presided over by H.E. Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand and Chair of the AITSPIN Inaugural Ceremony, in the presence of General Dr. Boonsrang Niumpradit, Chairman of the AIT Board of Trustees, Professor Pai-Chi Li, President of AIT, and Professor Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai, Founding Executive Director of AITSPIN.In his inaugural remarks, the Minister stated: “The launch of AITSPIN marks a significant new chapter in the Institute’s evolution. With AITSPIN, the Institute is expanding its reach beyond a regional focus into a broader global educational network. The establishment of AITSPIN also provides clear and strategic benefits to Thailand. Its program aligns with our national priorities for a digital and AI-driven future in the region.”For more than six decades, AIT has educated engineers, managers, innovators, and policy leaders who have helped shape Asia’s development. With AITSPIN, the Institute is extending that mission into a new educational landscape. The initiative reflects AIT’s view that universities must not only preserve academic excellence but also create new pathways for learners whose knowledge and skills must be continually renewed.The World Economic Forum projects that 39 per cent of core job skills will change by 2030. Asia-Pacific already faces a severe AI talent deficit, with demand for skilled professionals outpacing supply. In Thailand alone, the Forum reports that 62 per cent of employers face difficulty attracting skilled talent to their industries. AITSPIN is AIT’s direct response to that gap.“The AI era requires a new social contract for education where learning does not end at graduation. AITSPIN was created to help professionals continue learning, adapting, and reinventing themselves throughout their working lives in a rapidly changing world,” Professor Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai remarked.Delivering the welcome remarks, General Dr. Boonsrang Niumpradit, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, AIT said: “AITSPIN is not only a new academic offering, but the beginning of a broader transformation — one that expands access, reimagines how professionals learn, and strengthens AIT’s role as a trusted institution in a rapidly evolving world.”Professor Pai-Chi Li, President of AIT, stated that “AITSPIN is more than a new program. It is a new way of thinking about education — one that brings learning closer to life, connects knowledge with real-world impact, and supports professionals in their continuous journey of growth and reinvention.”At the core of AITSPIN is a 36-credit AIT Professional Master’s degree designed for working professionals, recent graduates, and employer-sponsored learners. The degree is organized around a 15-credit Human & AI Literacy Core, a 15-credit Specialization component, and a 6-credit industry-linked Capstone. Its deeper purpose is to cultivate Professional Intelligence: the ability to combine domain expertise, human judgment, ethical responsibility, innovation, and AI fluency to remain effective, adaptable, and valuable in a rapidly changing world.The curriculum is guided by the AITSPIN Resilience Pentagon , which defines five enduring competencies for the AI era: AI Literacy, Data Reasoning, Entrepreneurship, Global Connectivity, and Sustainability.A distinctive feature of the model is the AIT Shared Classroom HyFlex approach. Rather than relying on passive, self-paced online delivery, AITSPIN enables learners to join selected AIT classes live with faculty and fellow learners. When professional commitments prevent live participation, learners can engage asynchronously through recorded sessions. The core promise remains simple: one classroom, two modes, the same academic standards.AITSPIN draws on AIT’s established faculty alongside global industry practitioners, bringing together academic rigor and real-world expertise in every classroom.Admissions are now open, with the inaugural intake scheduled for the August 2026 semester.AITSPIN is also designed to make high-quality postgraduate study more accessible. The indicative total tuition is around USD 10,000. This is supported by a flexible pay-by-credit structure. Learners may extend their study period, where needed, for up to five years.

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