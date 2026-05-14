Senate Leader Taps Senators Becker and Padilla to Advance Effort on Wildfire Recovery and Energy Affordability

SACRAMENTO, CA — Following the release of the report required under SB 254 (Becker, 2025), Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón has tasked Senator Josh Becker (D–Menlo Park) and Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) with studying the recommendations from a report required by the passage of SB 254, and after a series of hearings on the topic coordinate the Senate’s response to help protect Californians from wildfires, strengthen recovery efforts, and rising energy and insurance costs.

SB 254 directed the California Earthquake Authority, as administrator of the state’s Wildfire Fund, to study comprehensive solutions to California’s growing climate-driven risks, particularly the interconnected challenges of wildfire, insurance affordability, and recovery.

Senators Becker and Padilla are coordinating the work of multiple Senate committees, including Insurance; Judiciary; Emergency Management; Natural Resources and Water; Energy, Utilities and Communications; and Budget Subcommittee 2, to evaluate the report’s findings and develop a path forward that focuses on protecting Californians.

“As the author of SB 254, I am committed to following through on the intent of this legislation to protect Californians and improve affordability,” said Senator Becker. “This is about people and families struggling with insurance availability, ratepayers facing higher energy bills, and communities working together to stay safe in the face of increasing climate threats.”

“Too many Californians are struggling to find affordable insurance for their homes, and rising energy costs are adding even more pressure, making buying a home increasingly difficult,” said Senator Padilla. “This report highlights the need to come to grips with rising wildfire risks driven by climate change, address the burden of escalating utility expenses, and the urgency to better protect all Californians from this growing threat.”

This effort is aimed at achieving three core goals: delivering affordable, reliable, and safe energy; ensuring access to competitive and fairly regulated property insurance; and building safer, more resilient communities.

“This work is essential,” Becker continued. “We must advance reforms that protect access to insurance, lower costs, support wildfire resilience, and provide fair outcomes for those impacted—while ensuring our utilities are both accountable for safety and financially stable enough to attract low-cost capital on behalf of ratepayers.”

Senators Becker and Padilla emphasized that the effort will prioritize timely recovery, fairness, and affordability.

“Our goal is simple: help wildfire victims recover faster, ensure fair access to insurance, and reduce the cost pressures families are facing,” Becker said. “I look forward to working with Senator Padilla, Pro Tem Limón, and our colleagues across the Senate to deliver real solutions for Californians.”

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Senator Josh Becker is Chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Water. He represents the 13th Senate District covering portions of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties and includes the cities of Atherton, Belmont, Brisbane, Burlingame, Campbell, Cupertino, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Menlo Park, Millbrae, Monte Sereno, Mountain View, Pacifica, Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Carlos, San Mateo, Saratoga, South San Francisco, and Woodside.

Steve Padilla represents the 18th Senate District, which includes the communities of Chula Vista, the Coachella Valley, Imperial Beach, the Imperial Valley, National City, and San Diego. Prior to his election to the Senate in 2022, Senator Padilla was the first person of color ever elected to city office in Chula Vista, the first Latino Mayor, and the first openly LGBT person to serve or be elected to city office. Website of Senator Steve Padilla: https://sd18.senate.ca.gov/