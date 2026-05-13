FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 13, 2026

Contact: Erika Story, Montrose County Communications Director

estory@montrosecounty.net, (970) 417-8711

Rimrocker Trail Added to Jeep® Badge of Honor® Digital Trail Tier

Montrose, COLO - The iconic Rimrocker Trail has been recognized as part of the Jeep ® Badge of Honor® program’s newest feature: Digital Trails. This addition highlights the Rimrocker Trail as a premier off road destination in the West, offering Jeep ® Brand vehicle owners and outdoor enthusiasts another opportunity to experience one of the region’s most scenic and memorable backcountry routes.

Stretching approximately 160 miles between Montrose and Moab, the Rimrocker Trail travels through striking canyon country, mountain landscapes, high desert terrain, and public lands rich with recreation opportunities. The trail has become a favorite for overland travelers, Jeep ® Brand enthusiasts, and adventure seekers looking for a multi-day route that showcases the beauty and rugged character of western Colorado and eastern Utah.

The inclusion of the Rimrocker Trail in the Digital Trails tier creates new opportunities for Jeep ® Brand vehicle owners to celebrate life off the beaten path, while also providing fresh challenges for experienced off roaders who have already completed many of the trails in the Core Trail tier.

Launched in 2013, Badge of Honor® allows Jeep ® Brand vehicle owners to download the free mobile app to explore new trails, engage with fellow off road enthusiasts, and earn physical or digital badge awards. App users can also earn points for uploading photos, comments, and trail reviews about their trail adventures and connecting with the Badge of Honor® community. Using the app, trails can be found based on location and difficulty level, from weekend beginner routes to famed trails.

Trails are rated on the trail difficulty rating system curated by Jeep ® Brand’s trail guide partner, Trails Offroad, with one being the minimum degree of difficulty up to ten being the hardest. The Jeep ® Brand team prioritizes selecting trails that offer a variety of difficulty levels and terrains and have a high number of suggestions from its community.

The Rimrocker Trail is known for expansive views, remote travel experiences, and a variety of terrain that appeals to both seasoned drivers and recreational explorers. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead, travel responsibly, respect public lands, and be prepared for changing weather and trail conditions.

For more information, visit https://www.jeep.com/badge-of-honor.html and www.rimrockertrail.org.

Disclaimer: Jeep and Badge of Honor are registered trademarks of FCA US LLC. Use does not imply endorsement.