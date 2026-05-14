Kelleher International Elevates Jennifer Wills to Co-CEO and President

Wills will lead alongside Co-CEO John Berg as the world’s longest-operating elite matchmaking firm enters its 40th year and its most significant growth chapter.

“Jennifer is the right leader for this next chapter. She has earned this role through results and a vision for matchmaking that meets clients where they actually are today.” — John Berg, Co-CEO

CORTE MADERA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelleher International, the world’s longest-operating elite matchmaking firm, today announced the promotion of Jennifer Wills to Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately. Wills will lead the firm in partnership with Co-CEO John Berg.Wills, previously President and Chief Growth Officer, has overseen the most expansive growth period in the firm’s 40-year history—scaling client acquisition, expanding the firm’s vetted membership base, and modernizing how Kelleher serves its ultra-high-net-worth clientele while preserving the high-touch, human-led process that has defined the firm since 1986.“This is an important moment in matchmaking. As app fatigue deepens and discerning clients demand more from how they meet, the case for human-curated, white-glove introductions has never been stronger. Our focus is clear: deliver the most extraordinary outcomes for our clients, elevate the craft, and grow Kelleher in a way that protects what makes it singular. We are in the strongest growth chapter this firm has ever seen—and we intend to widen that lead.”— Jennifer Wills, Co-CEO and President“Jennifer is the right leader for this next chapter,” said Co-CEO John Berg. “She has earned this role on results—record growth, sharper focus across the business, and a vision for matchmaking that meets clients where they actually are today. Leading together, we can move faster, invest deeper in our team, and continue to set the standard the rest of the industry follows.”Founder Jill Kelleher added, “Forty years ago we built Kelleher around a simple belief: that the right introduction can change a life. Jennifer carries that belief forward with the discipline and ambition this moment requires. Her promotion is recognition of what she has already built—and a statement about where we are headed.”“Jennifer is a remarkable human being who understands her business, but most important to me, understands the essence of human relationships—and whose judgment I trust implicitly.”— A current Kelleher clientUnder Wills’ leadership as President and Chief Growth Officer, Kelleher posted record results across its premier service tiers and accelerated investment in its proprietary database of more than 100,000 vetted participants. As Co-CEO, her remit will expand to include long-term strategy, product and experience development, and the firm’s continued expansion.# # #ABOUT KELLEHER INTERNATIONALFounded in 1986, Kelleher International is the world’s longest-operating elite matchmaking firm and has been named “Global Best Matchmaker” every year since 2010. The firm provides high-touch, human-curated matchmaking for ultra-high-net-worth individuals across more than 18 cities worldwide. Learn more at www.Kelleher-International.com

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